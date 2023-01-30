U.S. Legal Support Partners with Lawline to Offer Free CLE Webcasts to Attorneys and Paralegals

HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support, the nation's leading provider of litigation support services, today announced a partnership with Lawline, an educational platform providing content and tools to deliver high quality learning to lawyers and legal professionals worldwide. Through the partnership, U.S. Legal Support will begin offering CLE webcasts and on-demand courses to attorneys and paralegals starting in January 2023.

U.S. Legal Support (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Legal Support, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Each month, U.S. Legal Support will feature courses from Lawline's library of high-quality, engaging Continuing Legal Education content on a wide variety of topics: professional well-being, ethics, regulations, vendor management, content specific to legal practice areas, and more. These events will be free to attend on the day of the event and will also be available on-demand for 30 days after the event.

"We're excited to offer this helpful resource to both our attorney and paralegal clients," said U.S. Legal Support's Chief Executive Officer, Jimmie Bridwell. "Litigation is extremely demanding, and we know how busy our clients are. As their go-to litigation support services partner, our goal is to remove as many burdens as possible for our clients. By providing access to high-quality, engaging CLE content produced by top legal minds, we're able to share valuable content while helping to satisfy annual continuing education requirements."

Lawline

Lawline is an educational platform providing content and tools to deliver high quality learning to lawyers and legal professionals worldwide. Lawline is on a mission to empower the legal profession's pursuit of justice through the power of learning and as the leading provider of online continuing legal education (CLE), has delivered courses to over 170,000 attorney viewers and subscribers.

About U.S. Legal Support

U.S. Legal Support was founded in 1996 with a single goal: to be the first nationwide, all-inclusive litigation support company. Over the last thirty years, our mission has remained the same: to build lasting relationships with our legal industry partners by delivering exceptional litigation support services. With a full suite of court reporting solutions, record retrieval, interpreting & translations, trial services and transcription services, we serve the legal industry better. To law firms, enterprise legal teams, and insurance carriers across the country, U.S. Legal Support offers on-demand access to 12,000+ offices in more than 2,700 cities with in-person, remote and hybrid service capabilities.

For more information about U.S. Legal Support, visit the company's website at: www.uslegalsupport.com.

For media inquiries:

media@uslegalsupport.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Legal Support, Inc.