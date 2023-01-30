Zebra's Latest Warehouse Innovations in 2023

Warehouse solutions specialist MIDCOM Data Technologies brings innovation to the forefront with new product offerings from Zebra Technologies in 2023.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For warehouses today, innovation is key to keeping up with increased demand and staying ahead of the competition. MIDCOM Data Technologies understands the unique challenges that warehouse owners and managers face, and the company is poised to bring key decision makers the solutions they seek.

MIDCOM's new Zebra product offerings for 2023 address the changing landscape of storage and distribution. Warehouse teams are finding it necessary to move products faster, as well as allocate space more efficiently, to keep operations flowing smoothly while avoiding delays. New Zebra products take into account today's warehouse dynamics to solve existing problems and keep preventable issues from surfacing.

Since every warehouse, distribution center, and backroom is unique, MIDCOM can partner with each business to craft a custom-fit solution.

Shipping and Receiving Solutions

Warehouse operations rely on streamlined shipping and receiving activities to make the best use of space, with room for everything that's incoming and an efficient system for handling anything that's outgoing.

Zebra's shipping and receiving solutions automate processes for superior packing, tracking, and storage functions.

Eliminate tedious, error-prone manual processes

Confirm goods are shipped where they need to go

Optimize trailer, truck, and warehouse space

Mobile scanning

RFID tags and readers

3D sensing and camera technology

Analytics software

New Zebra products boost shipping and receiving operations to maximize efficiency, thanks to immediate confirmations, optimized loading operations, and quick scanning features to seamlessly keep track of packages at every stage.

Supply Chain Tracking

The tenuous supply chain situation around the world makes paying extra attention to stocking and restocking a must. MIDCOM's new Zebra product offerings address supply chain concerns to support customer satisfaction and control waste.

Restore goods to inventory quickly

Document receipt and condition

Return unused parts efficiently

Enterprise systems

Proactive reordering

Mobile computers, scanners, and printers

Cold chain management freezer-compliant devices

Furthermore, Zebra's hands-free technology enables goods to be packaged, staged, shipped, tracked, and fulfilled without error.

Simplifying Warehouse Management

Another way MIDCOM's new Zebra product offerings improve warehouse operations is by simplifying management activities. These solutions enable warehouses to pick up the pace while maintaining accuracy.

Streamline high-velocity picking

Locate inventory faster

Improve replenishment and put-away processes

Multi-modal and voice-directed picking solutions

Speech-directed wearables

Mobile warehouse inventory solutions

Accurate documentation

Warehouse Management System (WMS )

Reliable Warehouse Partner

MIDCOM Data Technologies strives to serve as a reliable warehouse partner that provides personalized, automated, and tech-enhanced solutions to improve operations and boost everything from accuracy to productivity, all while reducing waste.

MIDCOM's new offerings for Zebra products in 2023 are designed with today's challenges in mind. They can help create a more flexible work environment while driving greater business growth. These solutions enable better coordination of all activities for a smoother process, along with the ability to provide faster service with a significantly higher degree of accuracy at every step.

About MIDCOM Data Technologies

MIDCOM Data Technologies is the recognized leader in industrial printer and mobile barcode scanner solutions since 1982. They offer the newest printing and scanning technologies for businesses and offer repair services by their flagship company the MIDCOM Service Group. For more information, visit their official website or call (866) 693-6021.

