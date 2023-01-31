Cloudastructure a Finalist in the 2022-2023 Cloud Awards

International Cloud Computing Awards Program Announces Finalists

MIAMI, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudastructure has been declared a finalist for 3 Cloud Awards in the international Cloud Awards competition, including:

Security Innovation of the Year SMB

Best Cloud-Native Solution

Best Use of Cloud in IoT

Cloudastructure CEO Rick Bentley said: "Being a finalist in The Cloud Awards in such a competitive and diverse year is certainly an honor. Cloudastructure is thrilled to contribute to the ongoing growth of cloud computing."

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "Advancing to the next stage of The Cloud Awards program is a remarkable achievement and we're excited to celebrate with all those finalists who made the cut.

"Cloudastructure deserves to be named a Cloud Awards finalist as their creative solution exceeded all expectations. With such a strong shortlist, for Cloudastructure to move on to the next stage is a huge result.

"The Cloud Awards will announce its final winners next month, and we wish the finalists luck in an outstandingly competitive year.

The full list of finalists includes hundreds of organizations from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. You can view all the finalists here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-2023-cloud-awards-finalists/

The Cloud Awards will announce its winners on February 7, recognizing excellence in the cloud across all industries.

About Cloudastructure:

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with R&D in Silicon Valley, California, Cloudastructure's 21st century award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, a seamless remote guarding solution, IoT cybersecurity, and smart parking. The combination enables

enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit www.cloudastructure.com .

About The Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. Categories for The Cloud Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

