Deloitte Names Jason Salzetti to Lead Government and Public Services Practice

Experienced technologist with a leadership philosophy anchored in trust, transparency and collaboration

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has announced the appointment of Jason Salzetti to lead its government and public services (GPS) practice, succeeding Mike Canning.

As used in this document, (PRNewswire)

Deloitte has announced the appointment of Jason Salzetti to lead its government and public services (GPS) practice.

Salzetti, a principal at Deloitte Consulting LLP and member of Deloitte's U.S. board of directors, has nearly 30 years' experience as a trusted advisor to clients and an innovative technology leader. Most recently, he led Deloitte's integrated state, local and higher education (SLHE) practice as it scaled to help their clients meet the unprecedented demand for services and benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salzetti began his career at Deloitte and has worked across a range of industries. In 2010, he was selected to lead Deloitte's work with state of California – overseeing one of the organization's largest state clients and one of the country's largest university systems.

For the past 12 years, Salzetti has been immersed in mission-centric client work, leading large-scale digital transformation projects that have modernized public sector organizations and enhanced citizen services.

The GPS practice Salzetti now leads is one of Deloitte's most robust and dynamic businesses with more than 26,000 professionals providing consulting, risk and financial advisory services to hundreds of federal, state, local, higher education and nonprofit clients.

"It's an honor to lead a team that consistently demonstrates Deloitte's commitment to the mission of our clients and the people they serve," Salzetti said. "We will continue to leverage the depth and breadth of Deloitte's capabilities across industries to serve our clients with excellence and integrity and be the trusted advisors they rely upon to help address their mission-critical business priorities."

"Understanding the complexity of services, the changing nature of how our clients must provide them and then figuring out the best path forward is second-nature to Jason," said Dan Helfrich, chair and chief executive officer, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Jason's deep technical experience coupled with his humanity and ability to build highly effective teams will continue to help our government and higher education clients tackle their most difficult challenges and differentiate Deloitte in the marketplace."

Salzetti is a graduate of the University of California at Los Angeles and currently serves as the board chair of Children Now, a nonpartisan research, policy development and advocacy organization in California working to strengthen children's health, education, well-being and resilience.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 415,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deloitte