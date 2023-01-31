Hillsdale Hospital McGuire & MacRitchie Skilled Nursing Facility First in Michigan to Adopt BioVigil's Leading Electronic Hand Hygiene Solution

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillsdale Hospital McGuire & MacRitchie Skilled Nursing Facility, Hillsdale, MI, is the first Michigan hospital to implement BioVigil's Electronic Hand Hygiene Solution. The skilled nursing units offer 38 total skilled nursing beds and provide the highest quality of care for short-term rehabilitation residents to ensure the best possible outcome along with long-term care.

BioVigil's Electronic Hand Hygiene Solution, Ann Arbor, MI, provides hospitals the insights they need to empower better decision-making, reduce infections, enhance the patient experience, and exceed the organization's goal for hand hygiene observation requirements.

Hillsdale selected BioVigil because they saw the potential for significant improvements in patient and staff safety. One quality measure tracked by many hospitals is hand hygiene, confirming that team members are always washing their hands at key times during patient care. Manual tracking resulted in 35 hand hygiene observations per unit per month, which would make the hospital's goal of 200 observations per month —a benchmark often used in safety and quality ratings--very difficult to achieve. Using BioVigil, Hillsdale can easily exceed that number.

Hillsdale Hospital advocates for rural hospitals nationwide and recognizes how BioVigil can improve care in smaller facilities: "At Hillsdale Hospital, part of our vision is to lead the nation in defining and advancing the role of rural health providers," Rachel Lott, chief communications officer, said. "As the first hospital in the state to implement BioVigil, we are excited to be on the cutting edge of technology designed to improve patient care and safety, while maximizing our resources by converting a manual process into an automated one."

Hillsdale's Infection Control Officer Randy Holland, RN, BSN, CIC, shared the value BioVigil provides: "BioVigil validates that our employees are performing hand hygiene effectively while providing piece of mind to our residents and their families that our staff are ensuring the first line of defense to prevent infections."

Sanjay Gupta, President, and CEO of BioVigil is pleased that a rural hospital in Michigan is the first to implement BioVigil. "We have a variety of large and small hospitals globally using our solution. It's exciting to be a part of Hillsdale's vision of focusing on improving their patient and staff safety."

Hillsdale went live with BioVigil in their Skilled Nursing facility in December and hopes to adopt the system across the entire campus soon.

About Hillsdale Hospital:

Founded in 1915, Hillsdale Hospital is a community-based hospital providing high-quality healthcare in south central Lower Michigan. It is a 2022 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital (The Chartis Center for Rural Health) and 2022 Top Workplace in Michigan (Detroit Free Press). The hospital offers comprehensive care, including acute inpatient services, advanced radiology and imaging services, full-service laboratory, surgery, a state-of-the-art birthing center, emergency care, inpatient psychiatric care and more. The healthcare organization also delivers specialty care and owns and operates multiple outpatient clinics. Specialty care provided includes pulmonology and sleep disorders, orthopedics in affiliation with University of Toledo Medical Center, home care, a pain management clinic, short-stay rehab, vascular care and more. Three primary care clinics, Hillsdale Health & Wellness, Litchfield Health Clinic and Reading Health Clinic provide walk-in care or same-day appointments. For more information, visit www.hillsdalehospital.com .

About BioVigil:

BioVigil is a leader in electronic hand hygiene monitoring. Innovating since 2012, BioVigil uses technology to increase hand hygiene compliance in healthcare facilities resulting in decreased healthcare acquired infections (HAIs), improved patient engagement, accessibility to data insights provider teams need, and improved Leapfrog Group grades. Learn more at https://biovigil.com/

