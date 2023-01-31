LAGOS AND STARR RESTAURANTS PARTNER TO SURPRISE LOVED ONES FOR VALENTINE'S DAY

Iconic Brands Create Core Memories

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LAGOS, the fine jewelry brand, and leading restaurant group, STARR Restaurants, come together to surprise and delight guests with LAGOS love this Valentine's Day.

LAGOS and STARR Restaurants come together to surprise and delight guests with LAGOS love this Valentine's Day.

On Tuesday, February 14, dinner guests at STARR's highly acclaimed restaurants, Le Coucou (NYC), The Love and Talula's Garden (Philadelphia), will receive a special gift at the end of their meal. Each couple will be presented with an envelope that offers a complimentary glass of champagne, a complimentary dessert, a lovely proverb, or a beautiful sterling silver and 18K gold LAGOS necklace from the brand's Beloved collection.

LAGOS is known for its signature Caviar beading that adds texture and transforms sterling silver, 18K gold and colorful ceramic into bold, sculptural jewelry.

"Jewelry is a treasured gift that lasts forever," said LAGOS Vice President of Public Relations Jamie Harris. "So too, are the memories made over a delicious meal. It's our pleasure to help marry the two for an unforgettable Valentine's Day."

STARR Restaurants is one of the largest multi-concept and independent restaurant groups in the country. The brand continues to lead the pack in merging culinary artistry with cutting edge design.

"We are committed to offering our guests unique and exciting dining experiences," said Randi Sirkin, STARR Vice President Creative Services. "With this exclusive keepsake from LAGOS, and our world-class fare, we continue to deliver on that promise."

LAGOS makes Valentine's Day shopping simple with classic styles for that special someone. The brand offers a variety of silhouettes from bold bracelets and statement necklaces to stacking rings and elegant earrings, all crafted with the highest quality and precision.

About LAGOS

Since 1977, LAGOS has been a pioneer in designer fine jewelry, combining precious materials and expert craftsmanship to offer modern, iconic styles. LAGOS was founded by master jeweler Steven Lagos, who developed the brand's signature Caviar design in 1984. Each Caviar collection offers bold, feminine styles that encourage personal expression. LAGOS' national campaign, MY LAGOS MY WAY, was created to reinforce these core values and inspire the LAGOS woman. LAGOS is available at LAGOS.com, its flagship boutique in Philadelphia, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom and independent jewelers around the country. For more information, inspiration and latest styles follow @lagos_jewelry on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Visit www.LAGOS.com to learn more about the history of the brand and to shop the entire collection.

About STARR Restaurants

Founded in 1995 by Stephen Starr, Philadelphia-based STARR Restaurants is one of the largest multi-concept restaurant groups in the country. With 36 total properties in 4 markets, STARR continues to be an industry titan in merging culinary artistry with cutting-edge design; so much so that in 2017 Stephen Starr was presented with the "Outstanding Restaurateur" award by the James Beard Foundation. STARR Restaurants include Buddakan, KPOD, Morimoto, El Vez, Continental Mid-Town, Barclay Prime, Parc, Butcher and Singer, Pizzeria Stella, El Rey, The Ranstead Room, The Dandelion, Talula's Garden, Talula's Daily, The Love, Frankford Hall, and Fette Sau in Philadelphia; as well as Le Diplomate, St Anselm, the recently opened bakery Bread Alley in DC and Buddakan, Upland, El Vez, Pastis, La Mercerie, The Clocktower, Electric Lemon, and the critically acclaimed, James Beard Award winning Le Coucou in New York. STARR Restaurants expanded to Florida with Steak 954 at the W Hotel Fort Lauderdale and Makoto and Le Zoo in the Bal Harbour Shops. Several projects are in the pipeline for STARR Restaurants in 2022, most notably a second outpost of Pastis in Miami and Bankroll, an upscale sports and entertainment center, located in the historic Boyd Theater in Philadelphia.

CONTACT:

Jamie Harris

LAGOS VP Public Relations

973-536-6709

JHarris@lagos.com

