Nevro Named to 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Second Consecutive Year

Leading Indicator Aimed at Increasing Transparency Surrounding Gender-Related

Practices and Policies

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that it has been named to the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the second consecutive year. The GEI is a modified, market capitalization-weighted index developed to gauge the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and external brand.

Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index 2023 Member (PRNewswire)

"Our inclusion in this year's GEI is a reflection of our continued commitment to fostering a diverse and more inclusive work culture in which all employees can thrive," said Lori Ciano, Chief Human Resources Officer of Nevro. "With women comprising over 50% of our global workforce, fostering gender equality continues to be a top priority for our company. We're thrilled to be recognized for our commitment to nurturing diverse talent, cultivating an inclusive culture and setting a market standard for disclosing efforts to address gender inequality."

Nevro submitted a social survey created by Bloomberg, in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this year's index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

The 2023 GEI included 484 companies across 45 countries and regions. For more information on the GEI visit: https://www.bloomberg.com/gei.

Learn more about Nevro's culture and diversity & inclusion efforts.

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions that continue to set the standard for enduring patient outcomes in chronic pain treatment. The company started with a simple mission to help more patients suffering from debilitating pain and developed its proprietary 10 kHz Therapy™, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic innovation that has impacted the lives of more than 100,000 patients globally. Nevro's comprehensive HFX™ spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform includes a Senza SCS system and support services for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limb and painful diabetic neuropathy.

Senza®, Senza II®, Senza Omnia™, and HFX iQ™ are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz Therapy™. Nevro's unique support services provide every patient with an HFX Coach™ throughout their pain relief journey and every physician with HFX Cloud™ insights for enhanced patient and practice management.

