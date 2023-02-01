KarpReilly Announces Leadership Transition, Adds Partner

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwich, CT-based growth equity investment firm KarpReilly has announced that Billy Logan and Hank Spring have been named Managing Partners, roles previously held by founders Allan Karp and Chris Reilly since establishing KarpReilly in 2007. Karp and Reilly will each continue to play an active role in the firm's investing and portfolio management.

"Chris and I are incredibly proud of the team and track record that we have built at KarpReilly," said Allan Karp. "Billy and Hank have played a key part in our success for many years, and we have complete confidence in their ability to lead our talented team in our mission to be the leading growth equity investor to high-growth consumer brands."

Chris Reilly added, "Allan and I expect to remain heavily involved in our firm's portfolio and operations over the next few years and will continue to seek out amazing new brand partners. Our objective is to set up KarpReilly for success over the next 20 years, and believe this is an important first step toward achieving that goal."

Logan has been working with the KarpReilly principals since joining predecessor firm Saunders, Karp & Megrue and has led more than fifteen portfolio investments for KarpReilly. He currently serves on the boards of California Fish Grill, Salt & Straw and Wilde Brands. Spring has been with KarpReilly since 2009 and led KarpReilly's successful investment in BoxyCharm. He currently serves on the boards of Made In Cookware and Koia, among others.

KarpReilly also announced that it has made Will Mooney a partner. Mooney has been with the firm since joining in 2015 as an associate, following his time at Financo. The KarpReilly partner group also includes Ryan Greene, Drew Skolnik and Andrew Keating.

About KarpReilly:

KarpReilly, LLC is a private investment firm, whose primary mission is to partner with premier small to mid-sized consumer growth companies and help them achieve their long-term vision. KarpReilly currently manages funds and affiliates with capital commitments in excess of $800 million. Over the past 15 years, the principals of KarpReilly have invested in, sat on the boards of and nurtured over 60 growth companies, including Cooper's Hawk, Habit Burger Grill, Hungryroot, Ivy City, Kevita, Spindrift and Stio, among many others. For more information, please visit www.karpreilly.com.

