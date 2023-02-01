Koloa Rum Company Debuts Commemorative Bottle with University of Hawaii Celebrating Rainbow Warriors Men's Volleyball Back-to-Back Championship Wins

The limited-edition bottle is available for purchase at select Foodland stores

KALAHEO, Hawaii and KAUAI, Hawaii, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaii's Spirit of Aloha, Koloa Rum Company , has partnered with University of Hawaii and Affinity Licensing to debut a limited-edition commemorative bottle, designed to honor and celebrate the Rainbow Warriors' back-to-back championship wins. Superfans of the decorated men's volleyball team can purchase the commemorative bottle at multiple retailers including Food Pantry by Foodland and Foodland Market City, both on the island of Oahu.

The Kaua'i Reserve Single-Barrel Hawaiian Rum was carefully aged for five years. Distilled from fine sugarcane and charred in white oak at Koloa Rum Company's dedicated distillery in Kalaheo, Kauai, only 300 bottles will be available for purchase at the below stores:

Food Pantry by Foodland, located at 2380 Kuhio Avenue, 2nd Floor, Honolulu, HI 96815

Foodland Market City, located at 2939 Harding Ave., Honolulu, HI 96816

"We're thrilled to announce to our ohana this special gift to recognize and commemorate University of Hawaii's Rainbow Warriors, for their continuous hard work and success defending their championship title," said Bob Gunter, president and CEO of Koloa Rum Company. "Fans of the Rainbow Warriors can enjoy the Single-Barrel commemorative bottle, indulging in smooth flavors that have afforded us the title of award-winning."

"We appreciate this licensing partnership with Koloa Rum and their efforts to commemorate our back-to-back men's volleyball national titles," said David Matlin, UH, Manoa Athletics Director. "Royalties from the sales of these bottles will support our programs and provide fans with a souvenir of this memorable accomplishment."

About Koloa Rum Company

Established in 2009, Koloa Rum Company produces artisanal, single-batch Hawaiian rum and ready-to-drink cocktails at its distillery in Kalaheo, Kauai and operates the island's first and only distilled spirits Tasting Room and Company Store. The company's award-winning portfolio includes its premium Kauai White, Gold, Dark, Spice, Coconut, Cacao and Coffee rums. Products are available for purchase online, at select retailers nationwide, and in Western Canada, Italy, Germany, Austria, France, the UK and Japan. For more information, visit https://koloarum.com/

About UH-Mānoa Athletics

The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa is the only NCAA Division I institution in the state of Hawai'i. UH's athletics department consists of 21 men's, women's, and coed teams and compete primarily in the Big West Conference and Mountain West for football only. UH's men's teams are referred to as the Rainbow Warriors and consists of baseball, basketball, football, golf, swimming and diving, tennis, and volleyball while the women's teams are referred to as the Rainbow Wahine and consist of basketball, beach volleyball, cross country, golf, sailing, softball, soccer, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, volleyball and water polo. Coed teams are sailing and cheerleading. UH became a member of the NCAA in 1946 and joined its first major intercollegiate conference in 1979. UH boasts eight national team championships and 11 national individual champions.

