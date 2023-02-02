Amwins Global Risks announces partnership with Roberts Armytage & Partners

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins Global Risks, the international arm of global specialty insurance broker Amwins and one of the largest independent wholesale brokers in London, announced today the acquisition of Roberts Armytage & Partners (RAP), the specialist, Energy and Marine-focused London broker.

"We couldn't be more excited about partnering with RAP as we have a history built on the success of strategic partnerships with entrepreneurial business teams," said Nate Mathis, chief executive officer of Amwins Global Risks. "Through the years, Amwins Global Risks has developed a best-in-class broking platform focusing on sales excellence and is now poised for accelerated growth, concentrating our attention on building the tools and culture to attract and retain top industry talent. Energy is a key area of focus, and we are thrilled to have RAP on board. They will help us as we build out our Global Energy Practice centered in London but with multiple international locations, spanning Upstream, Midstream, Liability, Power, Downstream and Renewables."

Amwins Global Risks considers people, tech, data analytics and product development as its highest priorities, placing more than $2 billion in premium annually, with more than 600 employees, and business from over 150 countries. As the energy sector evolves, so do the Energy risks retailers have to address. This partnership will provide broader capabilities, enhanced market relationships and streamlined services for Amwins' retail brokerage clients who require direct access to global Energy markets, including the U.S. and London.

"Over the past eight years, we have successfully built a strong, independent specialty broker," said Mark Roberts, chief executive officer of Roberts Armytage & Partners. "During that time, we have traded with Amwins and are excited to partner with them to take our business to the next stage. We believe our two businesses are highly complementary in terms of people, clients and a focus on the highest levels of service, so we greatly look forward to adding to the expertise, relationships and scale of Amwins Global Risks going forward."

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, NC, the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $29 billion annually. With a long-term vision for growth, Amwins is 45% owned by 1400+ employees with more than 100 of those based in London. To learn more, visit amwins.com.

