FLO Appoints Martine St-Onge as Chief Manufacturing Operation Officer

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - FLO , a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider, named Martine St-Onge as Chief Manufacturing Operation Officer (CMOO), effective Feb. 6. St-Onge joins a seasoned leadership team guiding FLO as it expands its technology portfolio and manufacturing presence.

"I'm delighted to welcome Martine, a highly qualified and effective leader, to the FLO executive team. With more than 25 years of experience in supply chain and operations management, Martine brings highly valuable expertise on how to strengthen FLO's manufacturing, procurement and logistics strategy," said Louis Tremblay, President and CEO of FLO. "Momentum for EVs is building fast, and Martine will play a key role in helping FLO execute its ambitious growth strategy while continuing to provide EV drivers with the best charging experience."

As the leader of FLO's manufacturing operation team, St-Onge will be responsible for the development and implementation of FLO's manufacturing, procurement and logistics strategy. She will manage the three FLO assembly plants, as well as the implementation of future plants to meet the growing demand for smart EV charging solutions. She will play a key role in the introduction of new products from a manufacturing standpoint and will support customer needs for FLO products, as well as the supply of parts to FLO's charging network deployment and support teams.

Based in Bromont, Québec, St-Onge holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (B.A.A.), Operations and Production Management from HEC Montreal, and a Master's degree in Industrial Engineering and Management of Technology (M.Sc.A.) from École Polytechnique de Montréal. Over the last 25 years, she has developed strong operational experience at companies such as Bombardier, Hershey Canada, Abitibi-Consolidated Inc. and Abitibibowater Inc. Green Belt Six Sigma and LEAN certified, she will use her continuous improvement skills to manage growth intelligently and efficiently. Her management style is strongly influenced by her training as a business coach. Certified ACC with the International Coach Federation (ICF), she advocates a mobilizing coach-leaders approach.

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We fight climate change by accelerating EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the most dependable charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1 million charging events thanks to over 75,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network across North America and our high-quality charging stations are assembled with care in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what "EV charging done right™" means to us, visit flo.com .

