Leading GRC Software Company, Gimmal, Achieves ISO 9001 Certification Based on Top Quality Management Principles and Delivery Excellence

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimmal, the market's only end-to-end information governance platform, announced its ISO 9001 certification across all levels of its software solutions and services – effectively reaching ISO's highest standards for top quality management principles.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 Quality Management System Standard is the universally accepted quality standard for any company, regardless of size or industry, with over one million companies and organizations in more than 170 countries certified.

By Gimmal receiving ISO 9001 certification, the company exemplifies a relentless commitment to quality management of its software solutions and outstanding delivery of customer services, as well as continual operational improvement and excellence across all levels of the organization.

"With more than 20 years of experience, Gimmal understands our customers' evolving needs – whether they are private enterprises across highly regulated industries or public sector customers from the federal government to local state agencies," said Jason White, Chief Operating Officer at Gimmal.

"Receiving ISO 9001 certification in Quality Management System is a key component of Gimmal's mission to simplify information governance for our customers and demonstrates our constant commitment to exceeding customer expectations."

"Aside from our existing customers, ISO 9001 certification is also a benefit for future customers who are looking for trusted, top-quality software solutions to handle their data governance and records management needs – not just for today, but increasingly for the future as the privacy compliance and regulatory landscape continues to get more complex," added White.

