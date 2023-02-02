SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE DELIVERS CULINARY PRECISION, ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES TO 2023 NAHB IBS SHOWCASE HOME

Luxury Brand Named Platinum Partner for 'The New American Home' Fourth Year in a Row

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Kitchen Suite, the trailblazing luxury appliance brand that brings culinary precision and unmatched performance to the home kitchen, is once again a Platinum Partner of The New American Home® (TNAH), the official show home of the 2023 NAHB International Builders' Show® (IBS) in the Nevada desert outside of Las Vegas.

Built and designed by Michael Gardner, principal of Luxus Design Build/Studio g Architecture , TNAH is a desert-contemporary masterpiece located in the upscale luxury home community of Ascaya in Henderson, Nevada. The exhibition home presents two-levels with a chef's kitchen designed for five-star cooking and entertainment, a well-equipped prep kitchen along with a series of "morning kitchens" throughout for additional convenience.

With 7,575 total square feet of living space, the two-story property also includes four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a two-car garage, flex/exercise area, home office, indoor-outdoor living features including a roof deck designed to capture Las Vegas and the scenic views of the mountain range. This contemporary home marks the 40th edition of this showcase and delivers yet another example of how the program continues to be on the cutting-edge of innovation and energy efficiency.

According to Elma Gardner, senior designer for Luxus Design Build, the open floorplan allows the living room and dining room to blend with the kitchen. This great room concept helps to maximize space and increase functionality in the living area. The seamless transition between the outdoor living area and the kitchen demonstrates the home's flexibility and enhances the atmosphere of openness.

Made for entertaining, the home's kitchen features the award-winning line of Signature Kitchen Suite luxury built-in appliances, which cater to cooking and wine aficionados alike. The back wall is centered by a 48-inch Pro Rangetop, the only one on the market with built-in water bath sous vide, four gas burners and two-zone induction all on the cooking surface– everything needed to prepare restaurant-quality meals.

Accompanied by two 30-inch Combination Wall Ovens with Speed Cook and Steam-Combi, the rangetop and ovens exemplify the brand's "True to Food" mission of catering to the needs of today's forward-thinking home chefs, or Technicureans™, allowing them the tools needed to prepare foods in the best possible ways.

Also featured in the space is the brand's integrated 30-inch Column Refrigerator and Freezer, which deliver precise preservation technologies and extra-large capacity for optimized food storage. They are accompanied by four 24-inch Wine Column Refrigerators, featuring patented Wine Cave™ Technology to better preserve at-home collections.

A fully-stocked prep kitchen provides another working space just beyond the main kitchen, complete with a 36-inch Dual-Fuel Pro-Range with Steam Combi Convection, a 24-inch Microwave Oven Drawer and ample counter and storage space, perfect for stress-free entertaining.

Unique to this home is a series of "morning kitchens" found within the primary suite, game room, whisky bar, guest quarters and laundry room – complete with a variety of appliances that offer convenience and flexibility in more areas of the home. In addition to microwave ovens and dishwashers, these areas feature Signature Kitchen Suite's award-winning Undercounter Convertible Refrigerator/Freezer Drawers. Offering dual drawers that operate independently, the innovative unit allows homeowners to select from multiple temperature zones depending on their needs – including an option to convert it to full-freezer capacity.

Signature Kitchen Suite is the fast-growing luxury appliance brand backed by global technology leader LG Electronics. Complementing the Signature Kitchen Suite innovations within TNAH are home appliances, consumer electronics, and HVAC technologies from LG – all delivering unparalleled home connectivity, convenience, performance, and energy efficiency to TNAH. The NAHB also selected LG Electronics USA as Platinum Partner for the state-of-the-art showcase house.

Visitors to IBS are invited to tour the home free of charge between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Jan. 31 - Feb. 2. Complimentary shuttle buses will depart every half hour from the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information, visit www.TNAH.com.

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The new luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

About The New American Home

The New American Home® (TNAH) is the official show home of the annual NAHB International Builders' Show®. It showcases industry best practices, innovative design concepts, state-of-the-art products and the latest construction techniques. Each year, a new home is unveiled to demonstrate the most noteworthy advancements in home building, allowing industry professionals to glean new ideas that they can replicate within other housing projects. A principal goal of the program is to maximize housing performance and energy efficiency. Each home incorporates elements from the NAHB Green Building Standard and embodies only the highest levels of quality, safety, aesthetics, and sustainability.

