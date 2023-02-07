First Citizens Middle Market Banking Announces Business-Focused Webinar Series

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens Bank today announced that its Middle Market Banking business is launching a business-focused webinar series to provide a range of expert insight to owners, executives, service providers and others engaged with middle market companies.

The first webinar in the series, New Year, New Economy, New Strategies, will take place on Thursday, Feb. 23 from noon-1 p.m. ET. A panel of industry professionals will discuss business and economic trends that will impact the middle market in 2023, as well as strategies to proactively address these trends.

The panel discussion will be moderated by Brendan Chambers, managing director and group head for First Citizens Middle Market Banking, and will include the following panelists:

Phil Neuhart , director of Market and Economic Research at , director of Market and Economic Research at First Citizens Wealth Management

Justine Tobin , founder and managing partner at , founder and managing partner at Tobin & Company Investment Banking Group ; and

Cristanne Leitner , shareholder and senior vice president at , shareholder and senior vice president at LevitZacks , a comprehensive tax, accounting and CPA firm.

Webinar attendees will be invited to participate in an interactive Q&A session at the end of the event.

"First Citizens is heavily-focused on relationship banking, and that means providing our clients, prospective clients and industry partners with information to help them succeed," said Brendan Chambers. "We're excited to launch this webinar series to engage with industry participants and highlight the middle market experts on our team and within our network."

To register for the event, fill out the form on the webinar registration page.

Information on additional webinars in the series will be shared via the First Citizens Middle Market Banking webpage and First Citizens' social media channels.

First Citizens Middle Market Banking delivers a range of financial solutions to midsize clients through a relationship banking model. The business offers deposit solutions, loans, treasury services and other banking products to manufacturers, distributors and a wide variety of service industries.

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens is the largest family-controlled bank in the United States, providing a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. We offer an array of general banking services including a network of 500-plus branches in 22 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $100 billion in assets. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Lexa Tutela

212-461-5305

Lexa.tutela@firstcitizens.com

