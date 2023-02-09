Hyundai Continues Partnership with Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago on Child Passenger Safety

Hyundai Donates $50,000 to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago for its Buckle Up Child Passenger Safety Program

Lurie Children's to Organize Community Car Seat Check-up Events

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America announced the continuation of its partnership with Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, donating $50,000 in support of its Buckle Up Child Passenger Safety Program. Hyundai's donation will assist in creating consumer educational events that include car seat safety inspections and free booster seat distributions to more than 350 families living in underserved areas over the next year. The donation is part of Hyundai's corporate social responsibility initiative, Hyundai Hope, which seeks to improve the well-being of society through supporting the health and safety of the community.

Hyundai Motor North America presents a donation check to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago Foundation on February 8, 2023. From left to right: Michele Tinson, senior manager, product & safety PR, Hyundai Motor North America, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility and external relations, Amy Hill, director of Unintentional Injury Prevention Initiatives, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago Foundation, Alana Bonifazi, community outreach coordinator, Car Seat Safety Program, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago Foundation and Tia Battle, director and general manager, Hyundai Central Region. (PRNewswire)

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, motor vehicle injuries are a leading cause of death for Americans under 30. Properly buckling children into age and size appropriate seats can reduce risk of serious and fatal injuries by 80 percent. Education about passenger safety practices is crucial to prevention. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), an estimated 46 percent of car seats and booster seats are installed incorrectly or improperly used.

"We are pleased to continue our partnership with Lurie Children's Hospital in educating caregivers on the proper use of child booster and safety seats," said Brian Latouf, global chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor Company. "We will continue to do our part in creating technologies and systems that help protect drivers, passengers and others on the road, while partnering with leaders in educational safety programs."

With the donation, Lurie Children's will expand its Buckle Up Child Passenger Safety Program to serve more families in Chicago. The funding will allow the hospital to offer booster seat classes and distribution events to underserved neighborhoods in Chicago, as booster seats are often under-utilized. Lurie Children's will organize community car seat check-up events, teaching parents and caregivers how to properly install and use car seats.

"We are so grateful to Hyundai for their continued generous support of the Buckle Up Program's work to educate parents and families with the knowledge and tools they need to keep their child passengers safe," said Amy Hill, MS, director of Unintentional Injury Prevention Programs at Lurie Children's. Catalina Zamora, Buckle Up Program Coordinator, also shared that "Vehicle collision injuries are preventable and predictable. The best part of my work is educating parents so we can change these numbers together."

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago provides superior pediatric care in a setting that offers the latest benefits and innovations in medical technology, research and family-friendly design. As the largest pediatric provider in the region with a 140-year legacy of excellence, kids and their families are at the center of all we do. www.luriechildrens.org

The Buckle Up Child Passenger Safety (CPS) Program strives to reduce the number of motor vehicle related injuries and fatalities among children in Chicago through community education and behavior change. Through monthly car seat workshops and car seat inspection stations as well as a network of over 15 community partners, the Buckle Up Program provides car seat education, car seat installation assistance, and low-cost car seats to at-risk families. Buckle Up Program | Lurie Children's (luriechildrens.org)

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principal of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

