Grand Circle Travel Celebrates 65th Anniversary

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Circle Travel, which launched in 1958 to serve American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) members, is celebrating its 65th anniversary of changing people's lives through travel.

"We would not be here without our community of travelers, whose passion and curiosity about our world have grown with us throughout the years," said Brian FitzGerald, CEO of Grand Circle.

Ethel Andrus, who founded the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) in 1958, founded Grand Circle Travel. A former educator and activist, Ethel was retired herself, and, in the spirit of lifelong learning, dreamed of a way to help her peers lead more vital, active lives.

Alan and Harriet Lewis purchased Grand Circle in 1985 and stayed true to Ethel's founding principles. When the Lewises added Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) to their travel family in 1993, it became the first U.S. travel company to create, operate, and sell adventure trips to Americans aged 50 and over. The Lewises evolved Grand Circle into the family of companies it is today, which includes O.A.T., Grand Circle Cruise Line, Grand Circle Travel, and the philanthropic Grand Circle Foundation.

Alan Lewis passed away unexpectedly in November 2022 at age 74.

"We got into this business to change people's lives by opening their hearts and minds—and I am proud to continue this legacy along with my son, Edward, and daughter, Charlotte," said Harriet Lewis, Chair of Grand Circle Corporation.

Between 2022 and 2024, more than 124,000 travelers have departed on or reserved a Grand Circle trip. With the help of 1,000 associates in 29 worldwide offices, the company continues to craft experiences that are authentic, thought-provoking, and truly representative of the local culture and its people.

As the industry leader in solo-friendly travel, the company offers free single supplements on all O.A.T. adventures and Grand Circle vacations on land. O.A.T. Small Ship Adventures and Grand Circle Cruise Line River Cruises have the lowest single supplements in the industry. This, combined with immersive itineraries, earned O.A.T. Solo Traveler's "Best Tours" award in their annual Solo Travel Awards for two years in a row.

About Grand Circle

A global enterprise committed to changing people's lives, Grand Circle specializes in trips of international discovery for Americans age 50 and older. The Grand Circle family of companies includes Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.), Grand Circle Cruise Line and Grand Circle Travel. The nonprofit Grand Circle Foundation supports communities in which Grand Circle works and travels, including some 300 humanitarian, cultural, and educational endeavors worldwide—among them, 100 schools, in 50 countries. The Foundation is an entity of the Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation, which has pledged or donated more than $250 million since 1981.

