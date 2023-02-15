NIH STUDY FINDS SCREEN TIME INCREASES IN CHILDREN DURING THE PANDEMIC PERSISTED AFTER RESTRICTIONS LIFTED

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Increases in screen time among children persisted more than one year into the pandemic, after many COVID restrictions had been lifted, according to a new study funded by the Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes Program (ECHO) at the National Institutes of Health.

Excessive screen time may be associated with obesity-promoting health behaviors and adverse mental health. The COVID-19 pandemic initially led to widespread school closures, shelter-in-place laws, closures of recreational facilities and cancellation of youth sports, increases in the number of parents working from home, and social distancing recommendations, all of which may have impacted screen time among children.

"Our findings can help inform clinical guidelines that could aid parents and their children in re-establishing healthy media use habits," said Monique Hedderson, PhD, of the Kaiser Permanente Northern California Division of Research. "Pediatricians can help parents reset family media use priorities and limits that may have relaxed during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic using tools like the American Academy of Pediatrics Family Media Plan."

The study included 228 children between ages 4 to 12 and their parents from three ECHO cohorts across the United States. ECHO researchers surveyed parents about their children's total, educational (not including remote school), and recreational screen time and examined trends in screen use before and at two points during the pandemic.

Dr. Hedderson and Assiamira Ferrara, MD, PhD, ECHO Program investigators at the Kaiser Permanente Northern California Division of Research, led this collaborative research published in JAMA Network Open.

