Modular Content Powers Omnichannel Engagement at Speed and Scale

Digital marketing innovators cut time to market by more than half and drive more meaningful engagements across the biopharma industry with Veeva Vault PromoMats

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that biopharmas are leveraging Veeva Vault PromoMats for modular content to accelerate medical, legal, and regulatory (MLR) reviews and drive more impactful engagement across channels and regions. With eight of the top 10 biopharmas using Vault PromoMats for modular content, and over 20 emerging companies starting to set a foundation, the industry is making the push to digital to deliver personalized, compliant content faster, and at scale.

"Our customers are at the forefront of digital marketing, paving the way with new modular strategies for more scalable and effective content," said Pooja Ojala, vice president of commercial content at Veeva. "Veeva Vault PromoMats is the foundation helping teams balance efficiency with creativity to drive richer omnichannel experiences for healthcare professionals as well as their patients."

Partnering with customers across more than 35 countries to establish a modular content foundation, Vault PromoMats is helping teams quickly reuse content and bridge the gap across channels and geographies. Based on early indicators, a modular content approach is helping one customer reduce time to market by more than 50%. This stems from an increase in content reuse by 40% and an overall decrease in approval times by 30%. Another company is achieving 75% of approvals in a single review cycle, cutting costs by 19%.

Impact of Modular Content at Boehringer Ingelheim, Moderna, and Novo Nordisk:

"Modular content is a game-changer for content creation throughout the industry—we can repurpose assets across channels and personalize content faster than ever before," said Aleja Betancourt, global director of marketing operations at Novo Nordisk. "With Veeva Vault PromoMats, we have a library of pre-approved promotional content modules to streamline workflows and reduce time to market."

"As we advance towards a fully digital operating model, modular content is key to delivering compliant customer-specific experiences," said Kevin Rose, executive director of content excellence at Boehringer Ingelheim. "Partnering with Veeva helps us move from a standard approach to content planning and development to a highly-personalized model that transforms our customer relationships."

"Reusing pre-approved content modules and tailoring relevant content is crucial to our modular content strategy as we customize more memorable, omnichannel experiences," said Jason Benagh, director of global marketing operations at Moderna. "Veeva Vault PromoMats provides key capabilities like automated claims linking, global-to-local tracking, and content sharing to ensure digital assets are timely and compliant."

