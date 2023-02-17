CON-CRĒT® #1 Bioavailable Creatine, Announces Opening of First U.S. Creatine & Amino Acids Plant

Nebraska-based plant first and only to manufacture domestic creatine

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CON-CRĒT by Vireo Systems, the #1 most widely licensed and best-selling bioavailable creatine, announces the grand opening of the first creatine manufacturing plant in the United States. The plant, located in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, is set to dramatically increase Vireo's economic impact in the Omaha region, provide domestically sourced raw materials for the growing distribution of creatine supplements, and improve supply chain and sustainability footprints.

Creatine is a naturally occurring amino acid-based molecule in the body that provides the energy for every cell to function optimally. Supplementing with creatine helps optimize and increase the body's much-needed creatine supply and assists with improved energy, immune health, sexual wellness, and especially brain functions. CON-CRĒT and Vireo Systems are committed to making this supplement widely available and educating people about the tremendously positive impact creatine naturally has on the body.

"Vireo is investing in this plant and in our CON-CRĒT® brand because concentrated creatine is arguably the most important supplement a person can take to support their overall health (and fitness)," says Mark Faulkner, Vireo CEO. "Basically, if a cell doesn't have adequate energy to function at its best, nothing else really matters. Creatine is the key to driving the energy of every cell in the body; and many American diets need more creatine. Being the first and only domestically made creatine aligns with our mission to provide innovative and science-backed products that every-body needs for health and wellness."

In addition to domestic production of the creatine supplement, the plant also is creating jobs and improving the local economy and work force. During this past year, the $16.6 million building project helped support 124 jobs in the construction industry and an additional 72 jobs in the community based on the increased economic activity. Looking forward, the plant will ramp up to create 200 new jobs in the coming years and a forecasted $174 million in economic impact each year.

"This marks the next step in expansion for Vireo and deepens its commitment and investment in Cass County," said Governor Jim Pillen. "The fact that Nebraska is now home to a business that is producing its product within the United States bodes well for opportunities like this in the future."

Previously, all creatine has been made overseas; and bringing this manufacturing to the United States assists in CON-CRĒT's goal of becoming entirely Made in the USA and improving Vireo's sustainability efforts. With domestic manufacturing, the plant will enhance supply chain protection, reduce overseas shipping fuel, and eliminate excess packaging.

The domestic raw material production of CON-CRĒT comes as the brand is experiencing increased distribution – CON-CRĒT is now available in all Walmart stores nationwide. Walmart has taken a leadership role in bringing high quality creatine to the market to help Americans experience and enjoy their best overall health and wellness.

"Walmart is proud to work with Vireo Systems as they are committed to investing in the U.S. manufacturing industry with excellent products that will have a big impact," said Silvia Azrai Kawa, Senior Vice President, Consumables Health & Wellness at Walmart. "This new facility will employ skilled American manufacturing workers in the Omaha region, and these jobs will apply American ingenuity and vision to products that help Walmart customers save money and live better."

About Vireo Systems

Vireo Systems is passionate about improving the lives of people and pets by delivering premium, healthy products through world-class research, innovation, and manufacturing. At Vireo Systems we develop, manufacture, and market holistic products and brands that enhance the quality of people's lives. Our company is dedicated to maintaining excellence in all production processes, protecting the environment, and delivering safe, effective options for various health needs.

