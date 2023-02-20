Delta Electronics Unveils Microgrid-based Green EV Charging Station and Smart Manufacturing Solutions at ELECRAMA 2023

The showcase underscores Delta's unique capability to provide a broad portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving solutions to foster India's sustainable cities and smart factories

TAIPEI, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in energy management and industrial automation solutions, today presented a wide portfolio of IoT-based Smart Green Solutions at ELECRAMA 2023, which includes a smart microgrid-based Green EV Charging Station and the new Open-Loop Variable-Torque Standard Drive VP3000 Series. The former is a total solution integrating Delta's EV chargers, energy storage systems, solar PV inverters and EV Charging Infrastructure Management System to enable microgrids capable of providing clean and stable electricity to EVs. The new VP3000 series, with power rating up to 630kW, enhances productivity and lowers harmonic distortion (THDi) down to 35% in industrial motors used in HVAC, pumps, compressors, water supply applications. As a major contributor to the "Make in India" initiative through its new growing manufacturing capabilities in Krishnagiri, Delta is increasingly committed to India's green industrial transformation.

Mr. Jimmy Yiin, Executive Vice President of Delta's Global Business Operations, said, "As a world-class corporate citizen, Delta commonly invests over 8% of its annual revenues into R&D and currently nurtures more than 10,000 R&D engineers around the world to foster innovation. Moreover, we have also commitment to global sustainability initiatives, such as RE100, which is a promise to power 100% of our global operations with renewable electricity by 2030. This unique business model that combines Delta's environmental, social & corporate governance (ESG) endeavours and the deployment of our smart energy-saving solutions offers unique value to our global customers and stakeholders."

In today's Delta press conference, Mr. Benjamin Lin, President, Delta Electronics India, said, "For two decades now, Delta India has built a unique track record in developing tailor-made solutions to suit the requirements and sustainable goals of our Indian customers. We have cumulatively delivered over 7,000 EV chargers to our customers across the country, and the Green EV Charging Station launched today at ELECRAMA will help accelerate India's e-mobility transition even further. The new VP3000 Series is an important addition to our broad Industrial Automation Solutions offering for a wide range of applications. Today, we are demonstrating how Delta's solutions transform transportation, factories, buildings, telecom power sites, and data centres, into intelligent, connected and sustainable infrastructure."

With over 50 years of expertise in high-efficiency power technologies, Delta has been delivering smart energy-saving solutions worldwide for over a decade. Delta and major stakeholders in the EV charging infrastructure sector, which includes major charge point operators, such as TATA Power, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd. (BESCOM), oil marketing companies like BPCL, as well as various OEMs, have contributed substantially to the deployment of EV chargers across India.

Held from Feb 18 to 22, ELECRAMA 2023 is India's most prominent tradeshow for the electrical industry and power sector with over 1,400 exhibitors from over 100 countries and with more than 300,000 visitors. The 2023 edition will be held at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

Delta's Highlights at Elecrama 2023:

Delta's 300sqm booth (# H12G1H2) at Hall 12 of the India Expo Mart features a Green EV Charging Station created with Delta's Smart Energy and EV Charging Solutions, which include Power Conditioning Systems with efficiency as high as 97.8% and quick power transfer time <34ms, energy storage and solar PV inverters. Delta offers various EV charger options from the 22kW AC Max for residential and commercial applications to the 240kW DC charger for fast charging stations. A wide variety of solutions, ranging from 6-axis articulated robot workstations with advance machine vision to indoor air quality (IAQ) systems for buildings, further prove Delta's unique capabilities to foster smart sustainable cities.

The growth in the EV sector in recent years has put focus on the resilience of electricity grids in India. There is a rising need for power requirements & also the need to upgrade and enhance transmission and distribution (T&D) systems. Delta's Green EV Charging Station helps to mitigate the pressure on conventional T&D systems as it focuses on adding Distributed Energy generation with solar energy and energy storage at or near EV charging stations. This aids in reducing the amount of T&D capacity required on-peak to serve the EV charging-portion of the total peak demand. EVs that are connected to the grid could be used in lieu of or in conjunction with electricity storage in emergencies or extreme supply shortages, to supply power to the grid. Green EV charging stations will prove to be a reliable connected ecosystem wherein EV owners can locate and plug in to the nearest chargers.

Delta's second launch was the Open-Loop Variable-Torque Standard Drive VP3000 Series specifically designed for the fluid industry to enhance machine operation efficiency and reduce inverter harmonic wave distribution. The VP3000 Series features excellent driving performance and stability and supports multiple types of high-efficiency motors, including induction motors, permanent magnet motors, synchronous reluctance motors. Not only it helps improve motor productivity and efficiency but reduces carbon emissions for environmental sustainability. As a critical part of device-based energy saving, it is suitable for fans, pumps, HVAC, water supply, compressors, and other variable-torque application equipment. Moreover, it comes with PdM (Predictive Maintenance) function to monitor key components for easy maintenance and longer product life. Its launch further cements the vision of energy and carbon tax savings.

About Delta Electronics India

Delta is operating since 2003. Delta Electronics India Private Limited, is a leading power and energy management company in the country. Delta operates in three business categories: Power Electronics, Automation and Infrastructure. It has a legacy of operating in India with market leadership in Telecom Power Solutions, Renewable Energy Solutions and Display Solutions. It is also a leading provider of Industrial Automation Solutions, UPS & Datacenter Solutions, EV Charging Solutions, Rail Transportation Solutions, Energy Storage Solutions, DC Fans & Blowers, and Components. With fourteen regional offices, four manufacturing facilities (Rudrapur, Gurgaon and Krishnagiri) and two R&D centres (Gurgaon and Bengaluru), Delta has a strong presence across India with more than 200 channel partners.

The company has been awarded ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2007 and OHSAS 18001: 2008 certifications for Quality, Procedures, and Environment management.

For detailed information, please visit: www.deltaelectronicsindia.com

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data centre infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centres and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 12 consecutive years. In 2022, Delta was also recognized by CDP with leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

