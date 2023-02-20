Fudan MBA Program Ranks among the Top 50 for Six Consecutive Years in the Global FT Ranking, No. 1 in Asia for Careers Service Rank

Fudan MBA Program Ranks among the Top 50 for Six Consecutive Years in the Global FT Ranking, No. 1 in Asia for Careers Service Rank

SHANGHAI, Feb. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Ranking published on February 13, 2023, Fudan University's MBA Program is ranked 48th globally, holding its position among the top 50 for the sixth consecutive year. The program also maintains its No.1 position in Asia for Careers Service and rises to the top position in Asia for ESG and Net Zero Teaching categories.

Fudan MBA Program ranked among the top 50 of its peers worldwide for the 6th consecutive year (PRNewswire)

Extensive upgrade of the training system, innovative changes in learning

The Fudan MBA Program has continued to update the curriculum in line with changes in the workplace and enhance its training system, assisting students in building a comprehensive knowledge structure and expanding their systematic learning ability. Last year, Fudan University School of Management (FDSM) was recognized by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) for one course of its MBA Global Immersion Program (GIP), winning the award named Innovations That Inspire. FDSM is the only business school in China to earn the international accolade.

In line with the comprehensive upgrade of the Fudan MBA training system, two new majors—Investment and Entrepreneurship, and Business Analysis and Management—have been added to the curriculum, which already include Fundamentals of Analysis, Management Functions, Business Application Research, Leadership, and Business Environment modules. Several popular elective courses from the MIT Sloan School of Management have also been made available.

The Global Immersion Program (GIP), an overseas short-term program offered as part of Fudan MBA Program, has also been further enriched. A host of top international business schools in the US, Germany, Nigeria, Italy, and Ireland have exchange programs with FDSM. The programs cover a wide range of topics, including digital transformation, sustainable development, management behavioral science, entrepreneurship and corporate growth.

The Fudan MBA Program has comprehensively upgraded its action learning platform. The previous action learning platform, iLab Program, has expanded its original focus on business consulting to include business investment, allowing students to apply their business investment skills in real-world settings, improving their skills through working with some renowned investment institutions. Moreover, a new action learning platform, iLab Business Challenge Competition, has been made available to all part-time students to face real business challenges in helping companies solve actual problems by using what they have acquired.

To keep up with current trends, the Fudan MBA Program has taken the lead in developing compulsory and elective courses on Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG), an area that has become a growing concern for global business communities. ESG topics have been incorporated into many other teaching and practice sessions, aiming to cultivate more socially responsible management talents with a broader vision. In this year's FT ranking, the Fudan MBA Program ranks No.1 in Asia in the ESG and Net Zero Teaching category.

Leading role in student career development services

The Fudan MBA Program values students' career development guidance and services. In 1999, FDSM took the lead in establishing the first Career Development Office (CDO) among the business schools of universities in Chinese mainland.

FDSM has increased its investment in career development services, boasting the largest career services team among Chinese business schools. To create a school-industry collaboration ecosphere, FDSM also maintains extensive and close links with its alumni and business partners. Nearly 400 accomplished career mentors and coaches across various industries and functional areas offer full-time MBA students comprehensive career development guidance, assisting them in defining their career objectives and strategies.

CDO provides its Career Development Service throughout students' entire learning period. It offers career counseling for freshmen before they register. Once enrolled, students can participate in industry orientation weeks, schedule one-on-one career counseling sessions, and choose from more than 168 career development seminars and activities throughout the year according to their interests and goals. CDO also provides students with one-on-one guidance on internship and job-hunting based on each student's needs.

Following China's economic development, the careers choices of Fudan MBA students have shown diversified characteristics over the past few years. Industries related to high-tech, healthcare, finance, consulting, advanced manufacturing, entrepreneurship and so on become popular choices in job hunting. MBA students have been highly recognized by employers for their values, professional skills, and job preparation.

Pioneer of Sci-Tech Innovation (STI) management education in China, leader in the advancement of management education in China

The deep integration with Sci-Tech Innovation is a significant advance in the upgrade of the MBA Program's training system, integrating research and practice of management issues into the whole process of education. Currently, one-fourth of Fudan MBA students start their career in six STI-related industries, including next-generation IT, advanced equipment, new materials, renewable energy, energy conservation/environmental protection, and biomedicine.

Last year, the first Fudan MBA Sci-Tech Innovation Youth Camp was formally launched. 64 students in the program, in addition to completing the core MBA courses, attended lectures on the theoretical knowledge of STI management. Through participating in company visits, forums, and reading clubs themed on STI, they developed their own ideas on the topic and relevant skills. Under the guidance of academic mentors and STI business leaders, students focused on what truly defines STI enterprise management, addressed the challenges of STI enterprises, and participated in the top-down design of STI businesses, creating new possibilities for the future development of the field in China.

By leveraging the momentum of China's rapid economic development and the high-quality resources of FDSM, the Fudan MBA Program is committed to nurturing business and social leaders who strive to make a difference and benefit people. Looking ahead, FDSM will keep pace with the times, respond to the needs of society to nurture talented individuals, and continue to lead the development of MBA education in China.

Disclaimer: The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text that has legal effect.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE School of Management, Fudan University