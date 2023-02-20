NEW RESOURCES CONSULTING SEEKS INDIVIDUALS FOR AFFILIATE PROGRAM

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Resources Consulting ("NRC") launches an affiliate program that brings our world-class technology consulting solutions to organizations across the United States. Based in Milwaukee, WI, New Resources Consulting is the largest locally owned IT consulting firm in the state of Wisconsin.

It is the singular goal of NRC to improve industry standards and client satisfaction through the strategic implementation of technology. We get to know our clients’ businesses, people, tools, and needs to provide tailor-made technological solutions that encourage unlimited growth. (PRNewswire)

NRC seeks individuals with an interest in delivering technology solutions to organizations across the United States .

Interested parties are ambitious individuals who have a passion for technology; see a need in their industry or those of their peers, connections, or acquaintances; and are able to make connections and build relationships between those in need and NRC.

Partnering with NRC provides you with access to a consulting firm that offers three decades of experience, award-winning solutions, and national recognition. Our tailor-made technological services encourage unlimited growth.

"NRC is looking for individuals with an interest in assisting your colleagues and contacts in delivering technology solutions. We want to partner with folks like you—folks who can assist a colleague, and we can assist you," said NRC President and CEO Mark Grosskopf.

Interested parties should visit https://newresources.com/affiliates and contact NRC to learn more.

It is the singular goal of New Resources Consulting to improve industry standards and client satisfaction through the strategic implementation of technology. We don't believe that living in the technological age means living by cold and reductive templates or formulas. We get to know the people behind our business partners and then tailor technological resources to their needs. With every exchange, we strive to put the "person" back in "personalization," all while providing the best, most comprehensive, cutting-edge technology that provides our partners with unlimited opportunity.

FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES:

Jessica Harris, Marketing and Education

Analyst New Resources Consulting

jharris@newresources.com

(414) 203-2461

