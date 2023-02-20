REGENATIVE LABS ANNOUNCES UPDATES ON RETROSPECTIVE STUDY OF WHARTON'S JELLY APPLICATIONS TO THE KNEE

New data demonstrates statistically significant reported WOMAC improvement.

PENSACOLA, Fla., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regenative Labs (Regenative), a leading HCT/P manufacturer, announces updates to its 2022 MDPI retrospective study on tissue defects in and around the knee.

Also known as osteoarthritis (OA), knee degeneration is the most common joint disease amongst adults in the world. Currently, there are 33 million adults in the United States living with OA; the number is expected to nearly double in the next decade.

Last August, Regenative announced its preliminary retrospective observations on Wharton's Jelly applications to the knee. At this time, Regenative's preliminary observations showed an improvement in visual analog scale (VAS) scores for levels of pain by 32 percent and functionality measured by the Western Ontario and McMaster Universities Osteoarthritis Index (WOMAC) by 27 percent.

Now, after collecting and analyzing more data, the improvement in VAS scores remained the same, and the improvement in WOMAC increased to 33 percent. The results were reported as statistically significant with a P-value of <.01, implying the reproducibility of the results.

It is estimated that adults aged 45 to 64 years old will represent one third of all new cases over the next 10 years. This bimodal population group is the focus of intense research. At its core, the pain, instability, loss of function, and disability characteristic of symptomatic knee OA are the inevitable endpoints that start with cartilage degeneration in the knee joint itself.

As of 2013, 54 percent of knee OA patients underwent total knee arthroplasty (TKA) in their lifetime, resulting in costs anywhere between $12,400-$16,000. It is estimated that job-related losses due to OA, in general, are between $3.4 and $13.2 billion per year. Some observed adverse joint events after intra-articular corticosteroid (IACS) injection include accelerated OA progression, subchondral insufficiency fracture, complications of osteonecrosis, and rapid joint destruction with bone loss.

This is why Regenative Labs offers a non-surgical alternative.

"Utilizing multiple Regenative Labs products over the last five years, being one of the first in South Carolina, our nurse practitioner and I have seen more positive patient results, both subjective and objective, using Regenative products than any other company we have used," shared Dr. Don Worley, Palmetto Clinics of the Carolinas.

As the amount of data Regenative is able to gather increases, the versatility of what is able to be done by both Regenative and by partnering physicians increases. Since Regenative first announced this study, multiple papers have been published in peer reviewed journals on the data gathered by Regenative on Wharton's Jelly in different use cases.

"The proof is in patients' results, including reevaluations, post-application x- rays, and now two-three years of explicitly using Regenative products, ProText™ and CryoText™ Pro; I will never look for another Wharton's Jelly allograft product again," Worley concluded.

Regenative is recruiting doctors now to take part in a prospective study regarding the efficacy of Wharton's Jelly in knee joint applications. This study will contribute to Regenative's growing list of publications.

"This is really just the beginning to the potential benefits and uses of tissue allografts," said Regenative Labs CEO, Tyler Barrett. "We're committed to continuously improving the standard of care for the regenerative medicine community while simultaneously facilitating the most clinically relevant patient outcomes."

About Regenative Labs: Regenative Labs produces regenerative medicine products to address the root cause of a tissue issue using Wharton's Jelly innovations rather than masking the pain with other treatments. Regenative Labs works closely with scientists, physicians, hospitals, and surgery centers to constantly monitor and improve patient progress and outcomes for new product development. Formed by veteran industry professionals familiar with daily challenges of innovations in healthcare, the company provides effective, non-addictive, non-invasive options for patients. Regenative Labs has a laser-focused, expert product research and development team which follows FDA guidelines of minimal manipulation for homologous use. The company adheres to AATB and FDA guidelines.

Learn more at Regenative's website: www.regenativelabs.com

About Palmetto Clinic of the Carolinas: Palmetto Clinics of the Carolinas is a healthcare provider that offers a range of medical services to patients in the Carolinas region of the United States. They have multiple locations across South Carolina, including Greenville, Spartanburg, and Columbia. The clinics provide primary care services, including routine check-ups, immunizations, and preventive care. They also offer specialized services, such as women's health, sports medicine, and chronic disease management. In addition, Palmetto Clinics of the Carolinas offers urgent care services for patients who need immediate medical attention. The clinics are staffed by a team of experienced healthcare professionals, including board-certified physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. They use the latest medical technologies and equipment to provide high-quality care to their patients.

Learn more at Palmetto Clinic's website: https://palmettoclinics.com/

