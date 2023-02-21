California Regional MLS Earns Prestigious Center of Excellence Recognition from BenchmarkPortal for the Fifth Consecutive Year

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The contact center for California Regional MLS (CRMLS) has been certified as a Center of Excellence by BenchmarkPortal for 2022, marking the fifth consecutive year that CRMLS has earned the distinction. The Center of Excellence recognition is one of the most prestigious awards in the customer service and support industry.

"I'm extremely proud of our customer care department and couldn't be more impressed with what is now our five-year streak of recognition from the standard setters at BenchmarkPortal," said Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS. "Customer satisfaction is vital to our business, and we strive to not only hold a high standard for ourselves but find new ways to improve."

Contact Centers achieve the Center of Excellence distinction based on best-practice metrics drawn from the world's largest database of objective and quantitative data that is audited and validated by researchers from BenchmarkPortal.

BenchmarkPortal awards the "Center of Excellence" designation to customer service contact centers that rank in the top ten percent of the contact centers surveyed. They are judged against a Balanced Scorecard of metrics for efficiency and effectiveness. Those contact centers that demonstrate superior performance on both cost-related metrics and quality-related metrics compared with their industry peers earn the award.

"Maintaining high levels of excellence in the center over a period of years is a wonderful testimony to the contact center management team, the frontline agents - as well as senior managers, who support and encourage this excellence," said Bruce Belfiore, CEO, BenchmarkPortal. "CRMLS contact center professionals have shown exceptional dedication and results, for which I commend them."

About California Regional MLS

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 110,000 real estate professionals from 40 Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS provides accurate data through innovative technology solutions, empowering real estate professionals to cooperate and succeed. For more information on CRMLS, visit www.crmls.org.

About Center of Excellence Certification

Contact centers and their managers who wish to implement best practices and attain world-class performance in their industry have a unique opportunity to certify their contact centers. BenchmarkPortal's rigorous certification process has the advantage of referencing all performance goals to their best practices database of thousands of contact centers. Thus, contact centers will be held to performance levels that will improve their competitive position, not just force them to adhere to an arbitrary standard. Discover what the steps to certification are and how they will improve your center's performance.

About BenchmarkPortal

From its origins in 1995, BenchmarkPortal has become a global leader in the contact center industry, providing benchmarking, certification, training, consulting and industry reports. The BenchmarkPortal team of professionals has gained international recognition for its innovative approach to best practices for the contact center industry. BenchmarkPortal hosts the world's largest database of contact center metrics, which is constantly being refreshed with new data. BenchmarkPortal's mission is to provide contact center managers with the tools and information that will help them optimize their efficiency and effectiveness in their customer communications.

