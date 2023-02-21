Dana Collaborates with Wacker Neuson Group on e-Propulsion Systems for Electric Compact Construction Vehicle Line-up

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced that it has been selected by the Wacker Neuson Group – a leading manufacturer of construction equipment – to provide the e-Propulsion system for its compact construction vehicle line-up in Europe, beginning with the Kramer electric wheel loader 5065e as well as the electric telehandler models from Wacker Neuson and Kramer.

The multi-year program is expected to begin production later this year and will feature a complete electrodynamic system from Dana, including:

the Spicer Electrified ™ eSG101 e-Transmission;

two Dana TM4 ™ SRI 200 motors paired with Dana TM4 ™ AC-X1 inverters;

an APC 300 series controller; and

the software platform to manage the energy source powering vehicle traction and multiple operating functions.

"The demand for electrified compact construction equipment continues to rise and Wacker Neuson and Dana understand the importance of taking a complete system approach to e-Propulsion systems – maximizing the efficiency, durability, and performance of each specific vehicle application," said Jeroen Decleer, senior vice president of Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems. "We are excited about the opportunity to continue our more than 20-year collaboration with the Wacker Neuson Group as we work together to bring this complete e-Propulsion system to the market, helping to meet the rising demand for sustainable solutions."

"We are committed to expanding our pioneering role in the development of emission-free equipment for construction as well as agricultural applications. We want to be the technology leader in performance, efficiency, and safety and are pleased to have Dana as a strong partner to achieve this goal," explained Thomas Tilly, managing director, Weidemann GmbH and Kramer-Werke GmbH, both brands of the Wacker Neuson Group.

Dana's eSG101 e-Transmission is specifically designed to support the demanding requirements of construction equipment. It leverages field-proven technologies, including a patented solution for unrivaled efficiency, a precision-engineered interface for connecting high-performance motors to help deliver an improved total cost of ownership, and a solution optimized for noise, vibration, and harshness.

The vehicle's propulsion and working functions will leverage Dana's SRIPM motor technology which maximizes the ratio between performance and cost, providing a superior performance in a fully integrated electric system. The motors are each complemented by a low-voltage, power-dense AC-X1 inverter with unsurpassed dynamic performance across a range of speeds.

The complete system is controlled by a fully configurable APC 300 series controller that meets the strictest safety regulations for electric vehicles and manages the power distribution of traction and working functions, brakes, heating, and cooling of the cabin, as well as diagnostics and intelligence control strategies to monitor vehicle performance.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.9 billion in 2021 with 40,000 associates in 31 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

