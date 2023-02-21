Home prices stabilize as buyers get a jump on spring shopping

Mortgage rates and homeowners' decision to list will determine whether momentum continues

U.S. home values are up 6% from a year ago and are 39% higher than in 2020.

Buyers took advantage of slightly lower mortgage rates in January — sales are close to 2020 levels.

Sellers are hanging back, with inventory at the second-lowest January level on record.

SEATTLE, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home sales are ticking up and price declines are leveling off as buyers ready for the spring sales season. But sellers have yet to join the fray — the number of homes for sale is the second-lowest on record — meaning stiff competition for well-priced homes, according to the latest Zillow® market report 1. What mortgage rates do next will have a huge impact on the market's momentum.

"Now as a buyer, you can slow down, have your inspection and make a strong, well-informed offer," said Ryan Platzke, Realtor at Helgeson/Platzke Real Estate Group and member of Zillow's Premier Agent program in Minneapolis. "And as a seller you are still in a very good position; you won't see the 10 offers all cash, noncontingent, etc. But you will see one, maybe three offers, usually that first or second weekend, where you'll be able to select which one to go forward with and comfortably make a decision."

The typical U.S. home value was nearly flat from December to January, slipping just 0.1% and resting at $329,542, or 4.1% below the peak value set in July 2022. Despite the recent drop, it remains 6.2% higher than a year ago, and 39% higher than before the pandemic.

Buyers returning, but potential sellers opt out

The number of people buying homes has ticked up since the fall and is looking like a normal, pre-pandemic January. At a low point in November, newly pending listings were down 38% compared to one year earlier. In January, they were only down 20% from the previous year and were right in line with 2020.

Previously priced-out buyers were likely encouraged by mortgage rates that fell from a peak of 7.08% in November to 6.09% by Feb. 22 before ticking back up. This dramatically improved shoppers' ability to buy. A new mortgage for a typical home using a 5% down payment cost $2,310 in October; that fell to $2,100 by the end of January. But conditions are still far more challenging than they were before the pandemic — in January 2020, a monthly payment was $1,127.

But while buyers are returning to the market, homeowners are opting not to list their homes. The 230,000 new listings in January were by far the lowest total in Zillow records that begin in 2018; 17% fewer than the then-record low of January 2022 and 30% lower than the 2018–2021 average of about 330,000.

The 825,000 homes on the market in January was the second-lowest total in several years, and about 450,000 fewer than were ever on the market in January 2020.

This means competition for well-priced houses is stronger than before the pandemic, but don't expect the widespread bidding wars of 2021 and early 2022.

It took a median of 31 days for a home to sell in January, indicating that buyer competition for attractive listings is livelier than pre-pandemic norms (more than 40 days to pending), but not as furious as in 2022 (nine days to pending) or 2021 (17 days to pending).

Will sellers return? If they do, what mortgage rates will buyers be facing?

In the first two weeks of February, mortgage rates shot up by as much as 0.75 of a percentage point, proving that no one can count on a consistent downward trajectory for rates this year. Continued rate hikes would stunt supply as well as demand. Homeowners with very low mortgage rates will be reluctant to sell and have to buy another home with a much higher rate. Meanwhile, buyers are already straining their budgets to get into a mortgage. Sellers waiting for peak demand to try to get the best price for their listing may find few buyers able to afford it.

"The risk for sellers waiting till April or May to list is that no one knows what mortgage rates will do in the meantime," said Zillow senior economist Jeff Tucker. "Buyers may return to hibernation if last month's mortgage-rate thaw turned out to be a false spring."

This is the first monthly market report that refers to the newly launched version of the Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI ), now based on the neural network-driven Zestimates formula that Zillow produces for nearly every home in the United States. The new ZHVI, like the neural Zestimate, now better reflects seasonal changes; prices tend to trend up in the spring and down in the fall and winter.

Metropolitan

Area* January

Zillow

Home

Value Index (ZHVI)

(Raw) ZHVI

Change,

Year

over

Year

(YoY) ZHVI

Change,

Month

over

Month Monthly

Mortgage

Cost (at

20%

Down) Monthly

Mortgage

Cost

Change,

YoY Total

Inventory

Change

Since

January 2020 Median

Days

on

Market

Change,

YoY United States $329,542 6.2 % -0.1 % $1,595 45.8 % -35.7 % 22 New York, NY $574,074 4.1 % 0.7 % $2,770 40.6 % -42.9 % 7 Los Angeles,

CA $841,462 0.1 % -0.7 % $4,151 39.4 % -27.8 % 23 Chicago, IL $289,469 3.7 % 0.6 % $1,391 40.2 % -45.8 % 13 Dallas–Fort

Worth, TX $359,743 4.5 % -0.7 % $1,752 45.8 % -35.0 % 19 Philadelphia, PA $323,974 7.0 % 0.4 % $1,561 45.4 % -35.6 % 6 Houston, TX $295,108 5.3 % -0.7 % $1,436 45.9 % -25.3 % 29 Washington, DC $521,347 1.8 % 0.0 % $2,529 38.6 % -28.8 % 10 Miami–Fort Lauderdale, FL $442,044 12.8 % -0.2 % $2,141 55.6 % -37.4 % 22 Atlanta, GA $357,312 6.1 % -0.4 % $1,735 47.5 % -32.8 % 29 Boston, MA $607,115 3.4 % -0.3 % $2,941 41.5 % -30.7 % 7 San

Francisco, CA $1,087,239 -4.9 % -0.4 % $5,318 32.1 % 0.0 % 23 Detroit, MI $228,249 5.4 % 0.4 % $1,097 43.0 % -29.4 % 18 Riverside, CA $531,416 2.5 % -0.9 % $2,607 42.6 % -28.7 % 39 Phoenix, AZ $429,775 0.3 % -0.6 % $2,105 39.0 % 2.8 % 49 Seattle, WA $688,312 -0.8 % -0.2 % $3,346 38.0 % 4.7 % 32 Minneapolis–

St. Paul, MN $349,472 1.6 % -0.5 % $1,691 38.5 % -38.9 % 31 San Diego, CA $816,218 1.1 % -0.6 % $3,989 41.1 % -37.7 % 25 St. Louis, MO $225,793 6.5 % 0.4 % $1,086 44.8 % -48.2 % 4 Tampa, FL $360,578 8.2 % -0.5 % $1,751 50.7 % -17.0 % 27 Baltimore,

MD $352,931 4.0 % 0.9 % $1,694 40.0 % -43.9 % 8 Denver, CO $568,272 -0.2 % -0.1 % $2,766 37.6 % -18.8 % 24 Pittsburgh,

PA $194,489 3.7 % 0.2 % $937 41.0 % -32.9 % 15 Portland, OR $523,272 -0.2 % -0.5 % $2,544 37.1 % -20.1 % 30 Charlotte, NC $354,977 6.4 % -0.5 % $1,725 47.6 % -14.9 % 20 Sacramento,

CA $538,042 -2.6 % -1.2 % $2,636 35.1 % -23.8 % 29 San Antonio,

TX $287,206 5.3 % -0.2 % $1,393 45.1 % -11.2 % 36 Orlando, FL $372,553 8.4 % -0.8 % $1,814 51.0 % -18.5 % 29 Cincinnati,

OH $252,129 6.1 % 0.0 % $1,215 44.7 % -36.4 % 5 Cleveland, OH $203,357 7.8 % 0.0 % $979 46.5 % -45.9 % 9 Kansas City,

MO $276,889 7.1 % 0.4 % $1,333 45.7 % -42.7 % 7 Las Vegas, NV $391,393 0.5 % -1.2 % $1,922 40.2 % -11.9 % 52 Columbus,

OH $285,648 7.8 % 0.0 % $1,379 47.9 % -34.0 % 4 Indianapolis,

IN $257,620 5.4 % -0.6 % $1,246 45.0 % -22.7 %

San Jose, CA $1,358,777 -2.3 % -1.1 % $6,722 38.4 % -17.4 % 20 Austin, TX $476,581 -1.1 % -1.0 % $2,337 39.1 % 29.1 % 50 Virginia

Beach, VA $316,156 5.3 % 0.3 % $1,525 42.9 % -46.2 % 11 Nashville, TN $420,948 6.4 % -0.1 % $2,042 47.8 % -18.0 % 35 Providence,

RI $424,480 7.0 % 0.2 % $2,048 46.0 % -58.6 % 10 Milwaukee,

WI $291,841 6.3 % 0.7 % $1,398 42.7 %

-3 Jacksonville,

FL $348,667 9.3 % -0.9 % $1,697 52.7 % -13.5 %

Memphis, TN $226,846 7.4 % 0.0 % $1,096 47.6 % -20.2 % 14 Oklahoma

City, OK $213,342 8.3 % -0.9 % $1,035 49.0 % -23.4 % 14 Louisville, KY $238,520 5.2 % 0.3 % $1,149 42.9 % -33.9 % 8 Hartford, CT $309,788 8.6 % 0.0 % $1,494 48.2 % -66.9 % 2 Richmond, VA $334,158 8.6 % 0.2 % $1,612 48.2 % -46.9 % 4 New Orleans,

LA $240,717 0.6 % 1.7 % $1,154 34.0 % 31.4 % 36 Buffalo, NY $234,092 6.3 % -0.4 % $1,129 45.0 % -45.4 % 10 Raleigh, NC $414,810 5.0 % -0.5 % $2,018 46.0 % -26.7 %

Birmingham,

AL $236,630 7.5 % 0.7 % $1,139 46.4 % -23.0 % 16 Salt Lake City,

UT $523,731 0.0 % 0.1 % $2,540 37.5 % 0.3 % 38

1 The Zillow Real Estate Market Report is a monthly overview of the national and local real estate markets. The reports are compiled by Zillow Research. For more information, visit www.zillow.com/research.

2 U.S. weekly averages of 30-year fixed-rate mortgages as reported in the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS).

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease.

Zillow Group's affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®; Zillow Premier Agent®; Zillow Home Loans™; Zillow Closing Services™; Trulia®; Out East®; StreetEasy®; HotPads®; and ShowingTime+℠ , which houses ShowingTime®, Bridge Interactive®, and dotloop® and interactive floor plans. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 ( www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org ).

