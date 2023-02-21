Introducing Neon Hippie: New Luxury Mushroom-Based Skincare Brand

The Science-Meets-Earth Beauty Brand Offers Proprietary 7-Shroom Complex ™ Sold Exclusively at Neiman Marcus

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neon Hippie, an all-new mushroom-based skincare brand, announces today its launch in the U.S. market. Founded by beauty industry veteran, Nicole Ostoya, Neon Hippie aims to revolutionize the skincare industry with its proprietary mix of hero mushrooms, called the 7 Shroom Complex™ made with Chaga, Reishi, Shiitake, Tremella, Trametes Versicolor, Cordyceps and Coprinus.

Made to smile back at you every morning, the Neon Hippie brand brings together honoring mother earth while respecting science. The brand partnered with pioneering chemist and Filipino entrepreneur, Florence Nacino, who has created some of the most recognizable formulations in the beauty market to curate this proprietary mushroom complex that empowers nature's hero ingredients.

"Ask any Mycologist what Mushrooms can do for the skin," says Nicole Ostoya, Founder of Neon Hippie. "Taken singly, these mushrooms are quite effective. Tramella holds 500 times its weight in water, but together in our proprietary 7 Shroom Complex™, they perfectly feed, moisturize, repair, reduce inflammation and transform the skin."

The Neon Hippie product line-up includes seven products and is made with all-natural ingredients to nourish, smooth and soothe the skin. The items include Neurolux Peptide Cream ($75), Neon C ($80), Aura Cleanse ($30), Super Luxe Face Oil ($125), Electric Flower Serum ($60), Cosmic Concentrate ($85) and Lucid Lip ($25).

Neon Hippie is now available to shop in-store at select Neiman Marcus locations, as well as online at neimanmarcus.com and neonhippie.com . Join Neon Hippie's #magicskin community on Instagram @neon.hippie and on TikTok @neon.hippie .

About Neon Hippie:

Neon Hippie is a natural skincare collection featuring a proprietary 7 Shroom Complex™ that combines the powerful natural functions of mushrooms supercharged with science to create peace, love and magic for the skin. Neon Hippie brings together future forward science and the best ingredients the earth gives us. Created by beauty industry experts that have created high-quality beauty products for over two decades, Neon Hippie is a labor of love to bring the best formulas to market. After years of advising brands and sourcing the best ingredients in the world for their clients, they discovered the synergistic effects of mushrooms. Their research led them to partner with a pioneering chemist who has created some of the most recognizable formulas in the industry. Together, they developed the first skincare collection made with a proprietary mushroom complex that empowers nature's hero ingredients.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS

Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus connects with customers worldwide while delighting them with exceptional experiences across a 37-store U.S. presence, the largest U.S. e-commerce luxury platform, and industry-leading remote selling and personalization technology. From delectable dining to indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there's something for everyone. To keep up with the latest news and events at Neiman Marcus, visit NeimanMarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovation and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we're delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in data and technology. Through the expertise of our 10,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three channels of in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG|Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. Our flagship brands include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. For more information, visit NeimanMarcusGroup.com.

