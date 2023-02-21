Wealthspire Advisors Partners with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthspire Advisors LLC, an NFP company and independent registered investment adviser firm, today announced a new partnership with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, the largest hunger-relief organization in the State of Wisconsin, to drive awareness and help feed more families in their community.

"Food insecurity is a significant issue in households across the U.S. and is definitely felt here in Wisconsin," said Kevin Moloney, Managing Director at Wealthspire Advisors. "We are proud to partner with Feeding America (Eastern Wisconsin) in their efforts to reach more families in need and look forward to supporting them throughout the year with multiple initiatives that drive awareness and encourage people to get involved."

Currently, 34 million people in the United States, including 9 million children, are facing food insecurity. Among Feeding America network food banks, 90% reported an increased or sustained need over the last month. Food banks themselves face mounting headwinds as food donations decline and costs rise for freight, food purchase, and every other aspect of operations. Wealthspire Advisors serves clients across the country and globally and is committed to giving back and making a difference in our communities as volunteers, sponsors, patrons, and board members.

"Everything we do as a food bank is focused on maximizing our Impact on our Wisconsin neighbors in need," said Patti Habeck, President and CEO of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. "Partnering with companies such as Wealthspire Advisors makes a huge difference locally and really aids in our fight against hunger."

The partnership began in February with a corporate food match and fundraiser, with the firm also supporting Coach Bud's Assist for Hunger Annual Dinner in March, benefitting Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and hosted by head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, Mike Budenholzer.

Wealthspire Advisors will also volunteer on multiple days in the coming months. More events and initiatives are yet to be announced.

About Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin:

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is the leading local hunger relief organization in the state. Founded in 1982 by the Rotary Club of Milwaukee, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is a local and independent member of the Feeding America network. Driven by our mission to solve hunger and our vision of a hunger-free Wisconsin, we are bringing more people together around the table to collaboratively address the root causes of hunger. Together with our network of nearly 400 partner pantries and meal sites, we serve nearly 500,000 people across 35 counties in eastern Wisconsin each year.

About Wealthspire Advisors

Wealthspire Advisors is an independent registered investment advisor that oversees, across its entities, 19 offices in 10 states throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and West Coast. We are fiduciary advisors who value connecting all parts of a client's financial life to deliver thoughtful, collaborative strategies that optimize their finances and fulfill their aspirations. Wealthspire Advisors acts as a wealth manager, investment advisor, consultant, and constant partner in helping clients gain confidence in their financial futures. For more information on Wealthspire Advisors, please visit www.wealthspire.com .

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 7,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

Wealthspire Advisors is the common brand and trade name used by Wealthspire Advisors LLC and Private Ocean, LLC, separate registered investment advisers and subsidiary companies of NFP Corp.

