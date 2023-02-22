7-Eleven, Inc. and PAC-MAN Give Fans the Chance to Take their Game Play to the Next Level

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chomp on this! 7-Eleven, Inc. is teaming up with Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. and its beloved video game icon PAC-MAN™ to reward customers with the chance of winning thousands of prizes to power up the way they play. 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores will help loyal customers reach new levels with epic giveaways, an exclusive 7Collection™ merchandise drop, and exciting new limited time only beverages inspired by the iconic PAC-MAN game.

The convenience retailers are making gaming dreams a reality by giving customers who make purchases via 7Rewards® , Speedy Rewards® or 7NOW® Delivery the chance to score the ultimate home arcade setup, exclusive merch, hand-held arcade games and so much more – all inspired by the legendary original PAC-MAN arcade game*. Loyalty members can also purchase participating products like Slurpee® drinks and coffee drinks – as well as all varieties of Celsius and Red Bull products – for seven-times the chance to win**!

The ultimate home arcade setup includes a custom 7-Eleven x PAC-MAN or Speedway x PAC-MAN arcade cabinet as well as a collection of PAC-MAN-branded accessories including an air hockey table, tabletop arcade machine, a quintessential swivel stool, and a classic arcade rug. Say hello to neon accents, bright and flashy screens, and the nostalgic sound of bleeps, bloops, and of course, waka waka, all from the comfort of home.

"Our customers love a little friendly competition…and PAC-MAN is an undeniably popular game we've known and loved for decades. We are thrilled to bring these two iconic brands together to take game play to the next level," said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "We're chomping at the bit to deliver a dose of that 80s nostalgia and can't wait to see our customers enjoy this collab."

A 7-Eleven x PAC-MAN collab wouldn't be complete without an appearance by everyone's favorite Ghosts. Participating stores will temporarily rename some of their beloved beverages after PAC-MAN's foes: BLINKY, PINKY, INKY and CLYDE. Now through April 11, customers can enjoy CLYDE's Coffee Blend, a tasteful medium blend coffee that can be made its own with thousands of ways to customize, or the limited-time-only PINKY's Strawberry White Chocolate Cappuccino, a sweet and fruity hot beverage with a delightful pink hue. The other two Ghosts will be heading in-store starting April 12, when customers can sip on their preferred flavor of Slurpee drinks – INKY's Blueberry Raz or BLINKY's Cherry.

"PAC-MAN has been delighting game players since the classic arcade days, and any time we can bring that nostalgia back to fans is a thrill," said Susan Tran, Senior Director, Brand Development for PAC-MAN, Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "7-Eleven and PAC-MAN have a shared history that spans back decades when their first partnership launched in the 1980s. Now we have the opportunity to team up with 7-Eleven again and power up a whole new program that is packed with PAC-MAN prizes, merchandise and gameplay for customers new and old to enjoy."

Gamers looking to level up their style as they waka waka their way to high scores should check out the exclusive 7-Eleven x PAC-MAN merch, available now on 7Collection™ at 7Collection.com and coming soon to select stores. The drop includes a variety of retro T-shirts and sweatshirts, baseball and bucket hats, socks, stickers, pins, and more featuring fan-favorite 7-Eleven products and beloved PAC-MAN characters.

Customers are encouraged to power up with the 7Rewards, Speedy Rewards and 7NOW Delivery apps which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com , Speedway.com or 7NOW.com. Fans looking for more of this duo can play the limited time 7-Eleven x PAC-MAN adventure in the PAC-MAN mobile app*** available beginning February 23 through the App Store or Google Play.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 5/23/23 at 11:59:59 pm ET. For US residents 13+ (minors need parental consent). Odds of winning vary by # of eligible entries. Sponsor: 7-Eleven, Inc. See full Rules (+free entry methods) at https://bit.ly/7E-P23-23.

**To earn 7X the 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards points, customers can purchase all Celsius varieties from February 22 to April 11 and all Red Bull varieties from April 12 – May 23. See full Rules (and free entry methods) at https://bit.ly/7E-P23-23.

***7-Eleven x PAC-MAN mobile app event is available for a limited time. Terms apply & must be 13+ (16+ in some countries) to play. PAC-MAN™& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

About Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., part of the Bandai Namco Group, is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for major video game consoles, PC, online, and mobile platforms. The company is known for creating many of the industry's beloved classic franchises such as PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®, and publishing the critically acclaimed DARK SOULS™ series and the blockbuster title ELDEN RING™. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is also the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime-based video games including GUNDAM™, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL™, and ONE PIECE®. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com.

