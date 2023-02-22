Explorance Joins The World Economic Forum New Champions Community To Help Build a More Robust Global Workforce

Explorance will contribute decades of knowledge, proven technologies and active guidance on talent management, learning and development, measurement and addressing global skills gaps

MONTREAL and CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Explorance , the leading provider of People Insight Solutions, today announced the company has joined the World Economic Forum New Champions Community. This opens the door for Explorance to collaborate with the World Economic Forum (WEF) and a group of purpose-driven, high-growth companies that are championing new business models, emerging technologies and sustainable growth strategies to create a better future.

According to WEF, closing the global skills gap could add US$11.5 trillion to global GDP by 2028. Both academic and professional education and training systems need to keep pace with the new demands of labor markets that are continually challenged by technological disruption, demographic change and the evolving nature of work.

As part of WEF's New Champions Community, Explorance brings expertise and best practices for capability insights management that identifies, measures and addresses skills gaps while reshaping academic and professional learning and development. By measuring the needs, expectations, skills, knowledge and competencies of over 20 million employees and students daily, the opportunity to strengthen reskilling and upskilling initiatives is at the core of Explorance's mission of continuous improvement.

"Joining the World Economic Forum New Champions Community will enable us to further connect with organizations who are committed to uplifting global society through learning, upskilling and inspiration, while measuring effectiveness and outcomes throughout growth journeys," said Samer Saab, Explorance Founder and CEO. He added, "By sharing our years of experience addressing organizational skills gaps, talent management and measuring the effectiveness of learning and development, we can help reshape education and training for the future and add a fresh point of view on how to solve global workforce challenges."

"We are excited to welcome Explorance to the World Economic Forum's New Champions Community," said Julia Devos, Head of the New Champions Community, World Economic Forum. "With decades of expertise and a strong technology suite, Explorance is strongly positioned to support our overall efforts in reskilling, upskilling and training global workforces with essential skills to future-proof careers and advance human innovation. Their values strongly align with the World Economic Forum's wider mission to improve the state of the world. We look forward to engaging with Explorance and developing our partnership in the long term."

About Explorance

Founded in 2003, Explorance supports more than 20 million people in their individual journeys of purpose, growth, and impact. As the leading provider of People Insight Solutions, Explorance empowers organizations with actionable decision-making by measuring students' and employees' needs, expectations, skills, knowledge, and competencies. Explorance facilitates continuous improvement and accelerates the insight-to-action cycle leading to personal growth and organizational agility. Headquartered in Montreal with business units in Chicago, Chennai, Melbourne, Amman, and London, Explorance works with 25% of the Fortune 100 and 25% of the top Higher Education institutions, including 8 of the world's top 10 business schools. The company has clients in more than 50 countries.

About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation committed to changing the state of the world. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation, and is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests. The Forum strives in all its efforts to demonstrate entrepreneurship in the global public interest while upholding the highest standards of governance. The Forum believes that progress happens by bringing together people from all walks of life who have the drive and the influence to make positive change. Please visit https://www.weforum.org/about/new-champions for more information on the New Champions Community.

