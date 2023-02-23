HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA INTRODUCES COLOR FUSE BLUSH, BRINGING BOLD COLOR WITH A SECOND SKIN FINISH IN ITS INNOVATIVE CLEAN, TALC-FREE FORMULA

Mega-Soft, Mega-Pigmented and Mega-Sized Skincare-Infused Blush

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haus Labs by Lady Gaga , supercharged, clean artistry makeup brand reveals their latest collection, Color Fuse Blush in five stunning shades, unlike anything you've seen before. The gel powder formulation melts into skin, leaving a second-skin finish with color that lasts. From bold and vibrant to a soft touch of color, this cutting-edge blush has the versatility you seek for your cheeks. Available exclusively at Sephora US and Canada and Hauslabs.com.

HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA Color Fuse Talc-Free Powder Blush with Fermented Arnica (PRNewswire)

Mega-soft, mega-pigmented, and mega-sized, Color Fuse Blush Collection features five shades (Acai Sky (berry purple), Dragon Fruit Daze (cool pink), Hibiscus Haze (mauve pink), Pomelo Peach (soft coral), and Watermelon Bliss (universal red) with an innovative hybrid gel powder formula from Italy that looks like a powder, but melts onto your skin like a cream. With the lightest touch, a little goes a long way delivering bold pigment payoff. Formulated with a cashmere-soft and silky-smooth texture, this buildable blush effortlessly diffuses into skin, leaving the perfect pop of color.

"As a clean artistry brand for all, it was important to develop blush shades that were high impact pigments and high impact colors that work on all skin tones. The formula feels like a powder but is buttery smooth and melts into the skin like a cream. It is also infused with skincare ingredients including our patented Fermented Arnica which helps to calm and soothe the skin and Hydraberry which adds hydration. I can't wait for everyone to experience Color Fuse Blush!" Sarah Tanno, Makeup Artist and Global Artistry Director, Haus Labs

"At Haus Labs, we strive to achieve the impossible and believe we've done it again. With our new Color Fuse Blush collection, we've created the trifecta: a CLEAN, mega pigment, high performance blush that oozes COLOR and delivers SKINCARE benefits. We are giving bold shades that consumers now know us for, such as the buzzy Watermelon Bliss (in universal red). We create innovative products that break down barriers, perform on everyone, and inspire creativity while pushing the boundaries of art, science and nature." Kelly Coller, Chief Marketing Officer, Haus Labs

Color Fuse Blush showcases multiple unique technologies, including patented and proprietary Fermented Arnica Oil with potent antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties to nourish, calm, and protect the skin. It also features Hydraberry Complex to reinforce the skin barrier while adding hydration. Patented Biomimetic Pigments mimic the structure of skin ceramides delivering strong adhesion for a second-skin feel; and Metaflow Synergy Manufacturing Technology creates a lightweight film that provides a luxurious velvety touch that melts into the skin.

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Color Fuse Blush is talc-free, clean, vegan, and cruelty-free. Available for $38 USD in Sephora stores in the US and CAN, sephora.com, and hauslabs.com.

HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA™ // @hauslabs // hauslabs.com // #hauslabs

HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA™ is a CLEAN makeup brand powered by innovation – delivering high-tech, high-pigment, high-performance products that are proprietary, first-to-market or patent-pending, infused with skin-loving ingredients, in chic, sustainable packaging. HAUS LABS celebrates all ages, shapes, sizes, colors, genders, identities, and skill sets. All products are created with kindness: clean, cruelty-free and vegan. ONLY at Sephora U.S. / Canada and hauslabs.com, where $1 from every purchase goes to Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation, supporting mental health.

