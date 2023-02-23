Yuengling's Iconic Beers Officially Begin Pouring in Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma

America's Oldest Brewery's collection of coveted beers can now be purchased across the three new states

POTTSVILLE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yuengling Company announced that the brand's flagship beers are now officially available across Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Millions of beer fans in these newest expansion states now have their pick from a selection of Yuengling's iconic portfolio, which includes a beer for every taste, on every occasion.

Courtesy of D.G. Yuengling & Son (PRNewswire)

"Today marks an important day for our brewery as we continue to make our beers available to more consumers," said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "On behalf of our entire Yuengling family, we are humbled to bring Yuengling beer to our fans in Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma."

The diversified Yuengling portfolio—spanning the brewery's iconic Yuengling® Traditional LAGER, Light Lager, Golden Pilsner, and FLIGHT by Yuengling, the Next Generation of Light Beer™—offers consumers a taste of Yuengling's distinct flavor and quality craftsmanship. Fans can stay up to date on where to find these iconic brands at their nearest retailer, bar or restaurant by checking the "Find Our Beer" link at https://www.yuengling.com/find-our-beer/.

"As a 6th generation family-owned business, we have been making great quality beer for over 194 years and today we couldn't be happier to welcome beer drinkers in these new states into our Yuengling community," said Wendy Yuengling. "We thrive on delighting our many fans who trust us to brew the best beer possible, and we look forward to continuing to do so."

"The Yuengling family and all our business partners are proud to bring the rich tradition and authentic quality of America's Oldest Brewery's beers to these new states," said Pat Pikunas, General Manager, The Yuengling Company.

"The opportunity to engage and serve a new set of fans from some of the most iconic beer-drinking states is an opportunity we take very seriously. We are confident about meeting high expectations and delivering the very best, great tasting Yuengling beers that have built our quality reputation over 194 years."

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter, FLIGHT by Yuengling, and Bongo Fizz. Production is supplied by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. A separate joint venture called The Yuengling Company was recently established with Molson Coors Beverage Company to expand production and distribution further west. Yuengling beer is currently available in 23 states and will expand into Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma in 2023. Get news, updates, and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news. For more information about Yuengling, fans are encouraged to follow the Yuengling Facebook page, follow Yuengling on Twitter and Instagram, or visit www.Yuengling.com.

Contact:

Paul Capelli

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

pcapelli@yuengling.com

(508) 728-1271

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.