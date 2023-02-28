AI and cloud analytics the focus of SAS Innovate, May 8-10 in Orlando

CARY, N.C., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than ever, businesses need resiliency in the face of economic uncertainty, continuing supply-chain disruptions, extreme weather, political instability and other challenges. For many organizations, technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud analytics help them respond to today's challenges and better prepare for whatever tomorrow brings.

Register today for SAS Innovate, May 8-10 in Orlando, for an AI and cloud analytics showcase (PRNewswire)

Among the presenters are executives from FDIC, Liberty Mutual, Nestlé, Parexel, Truist and Ulta Beauty.

At SAS Innovate, the AI and analytics business conference from SAS, the leader in analytics, you will hear from executives and front-line workers using these technologies to optimize their businesses, fight fraud, manage risk, and improve customer relationships.

Among the presenters are executives from leading organizations including FDIC, Georgia Department of Human Services, HDI Seguros, Liberty Mutual, Mayo Clinic Platform, National Bank of Canada, Nestlé, Northern Trust, Parexel, Truist and Ulta Beauty.

SAS Innovate is an in-person conference May 8-10 at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Florida. You can join more than 1,000 business leaders and analytics experts for more than 50 industry and technology sessions and roundtables on the latest analytics in action.

To reserve your place, go to the SAS Innovate homepage and click "Register now." Registration is complimentary.

Innovation Hub

SAS Innovate will feature an Innovation Hub, where attendees can experience the latest technologies from SAS and its partners. The Innovation Hub will spotlight SAS® Viya® – SAS' cloud-native, massively parallel analytics and AI platform – along with solutions for enterprise decisioning, data strategy, customer intelligence and more.

Industry focus

SAS will also feature industry-specific solutions in the Innovation Hub, as well as industry-focused presentations on the conference agenda. Spotlighted industries include:

Financial services (including banking and insurance)

Government

Health care and life sciences

Manufacturing, transportation and energy

Retail and consumer goods

Telco and media

Networking

At SAS Innovate, you will have the opportunity to share ideas and meet with fellow analytics users and SAS customers, as well as presenters, executives and businesspeople interested in transforming data into decisions through analytics.

And if you cannot make it to Orlando, SAS will host a series of events in cities around the globe to bring some of SAS Innovate to you. The full schedule of SAS Innovate on Tour events in Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America will be announced soon.

"SAS Innovate will help you guide your business to make faster, better decisions. And show resilience in the face of whatever the future brings," said SAS Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Chase. "As the conference theme suggests, you can 'Outpace Tomorrow' with the analytics on display at SAS Innovate."

