BTL INDUSTRIES AND PROFESSIONAL GOLFER MICHELLE WIE WEST ANNOUNCE WINNERS OF THE BTL CARES SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

The Second Annual BTL Scholar Draft awards $15,000 grants to five deserving student-athletes.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL, a leading provider of innovative aesthetic and wellness solutions, and its providers were so moved by its inaugural BTL Cares Scholar Draft campaign, that they decided to make it an annual event. Today, BTL and Michelle Wie West are excited to announce the five winners of the second annual BTL Cares Scholar Draft.

The program awards each of the five student-athletes a $15,000 grant for tuition and college fees. The Scholar Draft was started to empower graduating high school and currently enrolled college students nationwide to pursue higher education and strengthen their path to successful future careers. The scholarship allows students to display their skills and creativity in a unique way. Entrants were asked to submit a 2-5-minute video sharing their aspirations and how they both find confidence in athletics and rise above the challenges they face. After reviewing hundreds of submissions, the BTL team and Michelle Wie West selected winners. The program kicked off last year on November 3rd and officially closed the submission portal on Bold.org on January 28.

"Each of these student-athletes excelled in and out of the classroom. Their individual performances weren't by chance. These student-athletes' academic excellence and athletic performances demonstrate a high level of determination and hard work. The underlying key to their success, despite how different each of the individuals are, is a commitment to improving and making themselves better," said John Ferris, BTL Aesthetics Vice President of Marketing. "Our intention with this grant is to invest in our future and empower these student-athletes to continue their journey towards success. We have no doubt each of these students will impact our communities and make them a better place."

"I really enjoyed watching each application that was submitted and learning about how driven and dedicated the younger generation to their academic careers," said professional golfer Michelle Wie West, "It's a promising future for them and I'm happy I can be a part of driving that forward."

The five lucky winners are based across the country, each playing different sports. The scholarship winners are Malachi Neal (Cherry Hill, NJ), Lily Barnett (Agawam, MA), Taela Elliot (Las Vegas, NV), Joshua Antoine (Prairieville, LA), and Timothy Robinson (Raleigh, NC).

