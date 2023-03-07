Braya Renewable Fuels Issues Letter of Support to ABO Wind Following Green Hydrogen RFP

COME BY CHANCE, NL, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Braya Renewable Fuels is pleased to announce the issuance of an exclusive letter of support to ABO Wind for the joint development of green hydrogen production at its refinery in Come By Chance, Newfoundland and Labrador (NL), Canada. The non-binding letter of support promotes the project proposal ABO Wind intends to submit in the "Crown Land Call for Bids for Wind Energy Projects" launched by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"Of the many strong proposals we received from around the world, we have selected ABO Wind for its demonstrated ability to manage large scale infrastructure developments, its significant experience in developing renewable energy projects, and our shared vision of producing green hydrogen and green ammonia to serve global markets," said Frank Almaraz, CEO, Braya Renewable Fuels. "We are confident that together with ABO Wind, we can build on the tremendous momentum at our Come By Chance refinery."

In November 2022, Braya issued a request for proposals (RFP) for the provision of 35,000 metric tons per year of green hydrogen for its advanced bio-fuels refinery. Recognizing its need for a large quantity of hydrogen and unique access to deep water logistical assets, Braya also invited respondents to submit proposals to scale the production of green hydrogen and green ammonia to serve the needs of the global marketplace.

ABO Wind has proposed a multi-phased, integrated project which provides green hydrogen to meet Braya's needs as well as green ammonia for global export. Braya has issued a non-binding letter of support to ABO Wind for its submission of the Project in response to the Crown Land Call for Bids and believes the project will be successful in this competitive process.

"The entire ABO team is enthusiastic about Braya's support," said Dr. Karsten Schlageter, ABO Wind Managing Director. "We developed a strong project proposal with a long-term vision for this region. Key components are our respectful relationships with First Nations and the local communities, Braya's existing infrastructure and knowledge, our global development experience and partnerships, and of course the extraordinary wind conditions in Newfoundland and Labrador. The project will not only support Braya's efforts, but also foster sustainable economic development and job creation in the Province as well as contribute to our joint global goal of carbon reduction and energy security."

Braya looks forward to participating in the Crown Land Call for Bids alongside ABO Wind, continuing community engagement related to the Project, and undertaking further development efforts towards a sustainable energy future.

About Braya Renewable Fuels

Braya Renewable Fuels owns and operates the Come By Chance Refinery, located in Newfoundland and Labrador, and is converting it to renewable fuel operation. The refinery has been renamed Braya Renewable Fuels, after the rare and beautiful Newfoundland and Labrador Braya flower. The refinery is strategically located to deliver fuels to a variety of end markets and has a successful ~50-year operating history as a conventional fuels refinery. The refinery plans to produce renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, which help decarbonize sectors—heavy road transport and aviation—that are key to economic activity and have few other near-term, executable decarbonization solutions.

About ABO Wind

ABO Wind AG successfully develops and builds wind and solar farms as well as battery storage and hydrogen projects. Founded in 1996, the Germany-based company has realised more than 5,000 megawatts of capacity to date and has also constructed half of them. The company's annual investment amounts to 500 million euros. More than 1,000 employees in 16 countries work with enthusiasm on the planning, financing, construction, operational management, and maintenance of plants for a sustainable energy supply.

ABO Wind Canada Ltd. was founded in 2017 with an office in Calgary, Alberta and opened a second Canadian office in Halifax, Nova Scotia in June 2022. ABO Wind Canada is developing a pipeline of +1,400 MW of grid-connected wind, solar and storage projects and +11,000 MW of renewables for green hydrogen.

