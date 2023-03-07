Crown Aesthetics' SkinPen® Precision Celebrates 5 Year Anniversary as the First FDA-Cleared Microneedling Treatment

With its revolutionary technology, SkinPen practice partners have performed millions of treatments

DALLAS, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Aesthetics, a Crown Laboratories company, is proud to announce that SkinPen® Precision, the microneedling category leader in dermatology and aesthetics, is celebrating its legacy as an award-winning innovation on the 5-year anniversary of becoming the first ever FDA-cleared microneedling device on the market.

The minimally-invasive in-office procedure rejuvenates skin from the inside out and improves the appearance of acne scars and wrinkles on the neck. Treatments are quick-and-easy with little to no downtime, and the results last up to six months.1

SkinPen continues to hold its position amongst providers, patients, and celebrities as the leading microneedling brand in the United States with millions of Treatment Kits sold since its historic FDA clearance in 2018 for the treatment of acne scars.

In 2021, Crown Aesthetics announced that SkinPen received a second FDA clearance for treatment of neck wrinkles, a growing area of concern for patients due to the "Tech Neck," a phenomenon reflecting the modern day, digital-centric lifestyle. SkinPen, the premier microneedling technology in the world, is now available in 40+ countries.

"Crown Aesthetics is fully invested in creating viable solutions to address the needs of our providers and their patients," said Michael McKenna, General Manager & EVP of Crown Aesthetics. "We have several incredibly exciting innovations in our pipeline that we can't wait to launch over the coming months. Our celebration of SkinPen's 5th anniversary is just the beginning of a very exciting time for this revolutionary brand."

Strategically expanding the brand's current portfolio of in-office treatments to post-procedure care, SkinPen recently announced the first premium upgrade to its Treatment Kit options with a new SkinPen Premium Biocellulose Masque. The Premium Biocellulose Masque was developed to help relieve and calm the skin following any minimally invasive treatment that causes discomfort. The Masque can be applied by the provider in-office or by the patient at-home to achieve soothing relief and enjoy a better treatment experience.

SkinPen is backed by 90+ validation studies to ensure quality, safety, and performance. The U.S.A. engineered and manufactured device has set the standard in the industry with an unyielding pursuit to deliver excellence and enhanced patient outcomes. For more information and to find a provider near you please visit skinpen.com.

About Crown Aesthetics

Crown Aesthetics, the premier medical aesthetics company, is dedicated to helping leading practices around the world grow their businesses. We do that by delivering dramatic results in rejuvenation and restoration. Our minimally-invasive innovations – SkinPen®, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device; MicroPen EVO™, also FDA-cleared; BIOJUVE™, a novel skin biome brand; a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) system ProGen Eclipse PRP™; VOTESSE™, a hair health system; and the post-microneedling protocol Skinfuse®– act as "gateway" products that drive new and highly satisfied patients into practices. Based in Dallas, Texas, Crown Aesthetics sets industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation. As a result, our customers consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business. For more information, please visit www.crownaesthetics.com.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium, and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for nine years and has expanded its distribution to over 41 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com .

