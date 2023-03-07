Gerdau takes to SXSW debate on solutions for housing deficit

In its first participation at the world's largest innovation and creativity festival, Gerdau will debate solutions that can be scaled across the Americas

SÃO PAULO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerdau, Brazil's largest steel producer with a strong footprint in the United States, will debut at South by Southwest (SXSW) 2023, the world's premier innovation and creativity festival. The company will be an official partner of the event and hold a panel discussion on innovation and solutions for low-income housing, underlining its commitment to being part of the solutions to the challenges faced by society and its capacity to transform itself continuously over its 122-year history by keeping step with global changes.

"By participating in SXSW, Gerdau aims to bring its brand closer to the innovation ecosystem and discuss solutions for a more sustainable future for our planet. Today, Gerdau is a company that is more people-centric, innovative, agile, digital and sustainable, which is the result of a period of profound cultural and digital transformation", Chia Yuan Wang, president at Gerdau North America. "We have an important presence in the U.S. market, where we produce steel from scrap metal, which makes our participation in SXSW an opportunity to further connect with American society."

The panel discussion hosted by Gerdau at SXSW 2023, called "Housing Innovation for the Base of the Pyramid," is in the Housing section of the festival and will discuss housing solutions for low-income population with social inclusion and positive impact on communities. It will feature Paulo Boneff, Global Head of Social Responsibility at Gerdau, Edu Lyra, founder and CEO of Gerando Falcões, and Jorge Melguizo, former secretary of social development of Medellin, Colombia.

"Housing is one of the pillars of Gerdau's social strategy and the panel underscores our commitment to implementing actions and encouraging society to reflect about solutions for the challenges surrounding this issue, while promoting the joint construction of a better and fairer future for all", said Boneff.

Housing deficit, quantitative and qualitative, is one of the biggest problems facing countries in the Americas, and Gerdau has actively worked on solutions to combat this formidable challenge facing society. Gerdau has implemented the "Reforma que transforma" project, whose mission is to renovate more than 13,000 vulnerable housing units across Brazil in 10 years and has been working in partnership with Gerando Falcões on several slum restoration projects. The company also works with several partners in housing projects in Latin America and North America. The panel aims to show that these solutions can be even more scalable at the continental level.

Presence in North America

North America accounts for around 40% of Gerdau's global annual revenues. The company has 12 steel production units in the region, including the U.S. and Canada. The company's flagship operation in the U.S. is located in Midlothian, Texas, with production capacity of 1.4 million tonnes of steel, including bars and structural profiles. Gerdau also has a solar power plant adjacent to the unit, with capacity to generate 80 MW, which will enable the plant to operate with solar power.

X-Ray of Gerdau in North America

Steel output: 5.5 million tonnes

Industrial units: 12

Jobs: 6,000

Panel - Housing Innovation for the Base of the Pyramid

Date: March 13

Time: 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Venue: Austin Convention Center | Creative Industries Expo – Next Stage – Exhibit Hall 4

Further details: https://schedule.sxsw.com/2023/events/PP131780

