MellingMedical Agreement with KLS Martin Boosts Med/Surg Offerings

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) committed to delivering the best available medical devices and supplies to the federal health system, MellingMedical is pleased to announce a distribution agreement with KLS Martin, a leading supplier of solutions ranging from surgical instruments to implant systems.

SDVOSB supplier MellingMedical provides a pathway for cutting edge equipment and implants with KLS Martin.

"KLS Martin is a renowned name in the medical/surgical solutions field, thanks in part to their talented engineers and designers responsible for pioneering remarkable technologies. With KLS, we found a culture devoted to delivering top-tier quality products that meet our customer's needs. As a leader in craniomaxillofacial and thoracic surgery, KLS Martin's products increase what we can provide to MellingMedical's customers. Their custom designed implants significantly expand what we can provide to individual patients through the Federal Supply System," said Chris Melling, founder and CEO of MellingMedical. "Our already robust medical/surgical offerings for members of the federal healthcare system, and especially America's veterans, just got stronger."

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, a CVE-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule, and currently serves more than 165 VA Medical Centers and 300 VA Outpatient clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). MellingMedical provides access to innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions in ophthalmology, optometry, urology, pharmaceuticals, ENT/neurology and wound care. To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.

About KLS Martin LP

KLS-Martin LP is a leading supplier of medical technology solutions for craniomaxillofacial and thoracic specialties. Founded in 1993, KLS Martin develops and markets medical technology solutions such as custom and standard implant systems, distraction devices, surgical instruments, and other cutting-edge products. Learn more at KLSMartinNorthAmerica.com.

