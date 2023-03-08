HINO TRUCKS EXPANDS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO TO INCLUDE ELECTRIC VEHICLES

INDIANAPOLIS, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During a press conference at NTEA Work Truck Week, Hino Trucks announced an expansion of its product range to include electric vehicles. Hino Trucks will offer an electric version of their M- and L- Series medium duty trucks branded Me Series and Le Series available in 2024. Hino Trucks will begin production of these new vehicles integrating SEA Electric's SEA-Drive® power system.

Hino Trucks will offer an electric version of their M- and L- Series medium duty trucks branded Me Series and Le Series. (PRNewswire)

The Hino Class 5 M5e cab over and Class 6 L6e conventional models made their debut during the show, and come equipped with battery capacities of 138kwH and 220kwH respectively. "Starting in 2024, Advanced Clean Truck (ACT) mandates are starting to kick off in California which are growing the demand for electric vehicles (EV), and many of our customers want to add EV's to evaluate operational capabilities. Over the past several years, we have made significant strides in the push toward electrification. This strategic collaboration with SEA Electric is part of our plan to provide powertrain options to meet the needs for our customers and markets throughout the United States," said Glenn Ellis, President of Hino Trucks.

Hino Trucks' national dealer network is well prepared for the coming changes. Each dealer is already high-voltage trained from Hino's previous hybrid product and are capable to service electric vehicles safely and efficiently. To further compliment the EV transition, Hino Trucks is building infrastructure to support these trucks with Hino INCLUSEV, a premier portfolio of end-to-end electric vehicle enablement - exclusively available through Hino's nationwide dealer network. This is a customer centric, dealer unified end-to-end EV enablement solution that includes consulting, sales, infrastructure, single-source financing, support and service.

"Hino Trucks is committed to delivering vehicles that provide our customers a sustainable option," said John Donato, Sr Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "With the support of Hino Edge telematics metrics and driver behaviors, we developed our strategy and best fit for our initial EV vocational offerings to include delivery and final mile applications. We've got the vehicles. We've got the support. We've got all the tools needed to help our current and future customers move closer to a cleaner future."

About Hino Trucks: Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company, manufactures, sells, and services a lineup of Class 4-8 commercial trucks in the United States. Hino Trucks has a product lineup that offers fully connected vehicles with a low total cost of ownership, unmatched reliability, maneuverability, and the most comprehensive bundle of standard features in the market. Hino is developing a full range of electric vehicles to meet growing customer demand. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Hino has a nationwide network of over 240 dealers committed to achieving excellence in the ultimate ownership experience. Learn more about Hino Trucks at http://www.hino.com or follow us on Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter, and YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hino Trucks