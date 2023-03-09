BCEN Celebrates Certified Emergency, Transport and Trauma Nurses This Certified Nurses Day

RNs Share Why National Specialty Certification Matters to Them and Their Patients

OAK BROOK, Ill., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the internationally celebrated Certified Nurses Day approaches (March 19), the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN) has launched a Certified Nurses Day web page with nurse recognition resources plus basic information about specialty certification for patients, families and healthcare consumers. The page also features a new YouTube video with interviews with three of the more than 40,000 RNs worldwide who hold the Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN) credential—one of the oldest and most widely held nursing specialty credentials.

Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN) (PRNewsfoto/Board of Certification for Emer) (PRNewswire)

"BCEN celebrates the leadership, dedication to excellence, professionalism, and service of board certified nurses."

"As BCEN celebrates the leadership, dedication to excellence, professionalism, and service of board certified nurses delivering truly exceptional care in every specialty," said BCEN CEO Janie Schumaker, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, CENP, CPHQ, FABC, "we wanted to share why nurses working across the emergency spectrum choose to get board certified."

Here is what several board certified emergency, transport and trauma nurses said about the importance of nursing specialty certification:

"Any specialty certification, by definition, improves patient care. It means you're an expert who has demonstrated competency and knowledge in your field," said Jessica Evins, BSN, RN, CPEN, a Certified Pediatric Emergency Nurse (CPEN) with NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital's Pediatric Emergency Department in New York City. "While pediatric patients make up a small percentage of the overall Emergency Department population, people underestimate the unique challenges of taking care of kids. Having pediatric emergency specialty knowledge is critical, and being a CPEN is the best way to show families that you are as equipped as possible to care for their kids."

Education Coordinator and Flight Nurse Caroline Levin, BSN, RN, CEN, CCRN, CFRN, PHRN, a Certified Flight Registered Nurse (CFRN) with STAT MedEvac in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, said: "In the dynamic outside-the-hospital environment, being certified in transport nursing means we bring an expertise to patient care that offers an advanced knowledge-informed perspective on diagnosis and treatment to support our patients' best possible outcomes."

Lindsay Schoem, BSN, RN, TCRN, a Trauma Certified Registered Nurse (TCRN) with Inova Loudoun Hospital in Leesburg, Virginia, described a thank you letter she received from a trauma patient who had learned what the letters T-C-R-N on her name badge meant: "The patient wrote: 'I just felt so much more comfortable knowing your expertise was in trauma. I just knew I was going to receive the best care.'"

Nick Jazdzewski BSN, RN, CEN, with Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, said: "Quite simply, being a Certified Emergency Nurse makes me a better nurse, and it raises the performance of the team around me. The heightened knowledge I've obtained through specialty certification allows me to quickly anticipate changes in patients' conditions, which means I can intervene sooner, and that gives patients the best chance for positive outcomes."

Over 50,000 RNs practicing in 26 countries around the world hold one or more of BCEN's five specialty credentials which independently validate an RN's mastery of the emergency, pediatric emergency, flight, critical care ground transport, or trauma nursing specialties. There are over 40,000 Certified Emergency Nurses (CENs), 5,400 Certified Pediatric Emergency Nurses (CPENs), 5,600 Certified Flight Registered Nurses (CFRNs), 450 Certified Transport Registered Nurses (CTRNs), and 7,200 Trauma Certified Registered Nurses (TCRNs).

BCEN will also be introducing the world's first burn nursing certification, the Certified Burn Registered Nurse (CBRN), later this year.

For Certified Nurses Day resources and to learn more about specialty certification, visit bcen.org/certified-nurses-day/ and watch "Life as a Board Certified Emergency Nurse."

About BCEN

Founded in 1980, the independent, not-for-profit Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN®) offers robust nursing specialty certification programs fostering empowered nurses across the emergency spectrum who contribute noticeably to patient care, safety and outcomes. Over 59,000 BCEN credentials are held by RNs and advanced practice RNs who specialize in adult/mixed emergency, pediatric emergency, flight, critical care ground transport, and trauma care. BCEN supports advanced lifelong learning through the award-winning BCEN Learn continuing education platform and regional BCEN Learn Live conferences.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing