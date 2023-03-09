REGENATIVE LABS ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF GROUNDBREAKING PAPER ON WHARTON'S JELLY APPLICATIONS, OPENING THE DOOR FOR EXPANDED TREATMENT OF THE SI JOINT

PENSACOLA, Fla., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regenative Labs (Regenative), a leading HCT/P manufacturer, is pleased to announce the publication of its new paper , "The Durability and Efficacy of Cryopreserved Human Umbilical Cord Tissue Allograft for the Supplementation of Cartilage Defects Associated with the Sacroiliac Joint: A Case Series," with Dr. Albert Lai of Desert Pain Specialists.

Written by a team of translational experts, this paper provides a comprehensive analysis of the role of Wharton's Jelly applications in supplementing tissue issues within the refractory sacroiliac (SI) joint in 38 patients. This data comes at an opportune time, as the current standard of care for SI joint pain only addresses the symptoms, using methods such as pain medication, braces, or SI fusion. Costs can range upwards of 30k for a fusion, and the cost of pain management continues to rise as treatment does not address the root cause of the pain. With the number of surgeries rising each year, it is necessary to implement intraoperative and perioperative protocols that offer minimally-invasive alternatives to arthroscopic repair of the SI joint, such as Regenative's Wharton's Jelly applications.

The research methodology consisted of an observational recording of the Numeric Pain Rating Scale (NPRS) and the Western Ontario and McMaster Universities Arthritis Index (WOMAC), which measure pain, stiffness, and physical function. No adverse events or adverse reactions were observed in the 38 patients. Statistically significant improvements in NPRS and WOMAC scores of the affected SI joint were reported after 90 days.

"We are delighted to see this important research published," said Tyler Barret, CEO of Regenative Labs. "This paper represents a significant contribution to the field of regenerative medicine, and we are proud of the hard work and dedication of Dr. Lai and the entire team."

The paper's topic was previously shared with the media , and the publication of the full paper is expected to generate further interest and discussion around the topic within the regenerative medicine community.

"We hope that this research will contribute to a deeper understanding of the importance of applications of Whaton's Jelly for supplementing missing or damaged tissue, and that it will serve as a valuable resource for researchers, practitioners, and policymakers," concluded Barret.

The paper is now available online at MDPI and is expected to be widely cited and discussed in the coming months. For more information about the paper or to speak with one of its authors, please contact Regenative Labs on their website.

About Regenative Labs: Regenative Labs produces regenerative medicine products to address the root cause of a patient's conditions using Wharton's Jelly innovations rather than masking the pain with other treatments. Regenative Labs works closely with scientists, physicians, hospitals, and surgery centers to constantly monitor and improve patient progress and outcomes for new product development. Formed by veteran industry professionals familiar with daily challenges of innovations in healthcare, the company provides non-addictive, non-invasive options for patients. Regenative Labs' expert product research and development team complies with FDA guidelines of minimal manipulation for homologous use. The company adheres to AATB and FDA guidelines. Learn more at Regenative's website: www.regenativelabs.com

About Dr. Albert Lai: A southern Californian native, Lai completed his medical training at Tufts University where he subsequently served as a clinical instructor. Lai is board certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. He also holds board certifications in Pain Medicine and Independent Medical Examiners. Lai has served as the managing partner at the offices of Desert Pain & Rehabilitation Associates based in Rancho Mirage for the past 8 years and as medical director of Centers of Rehabilitation and Pain Medicine in Placentia, California. Learn more at Desert Pain Specialists' website: https://desertpain.com

