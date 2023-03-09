UZ-SAT Chooses Hughes JUPITER System to Help Bridge the Digital Divide

Industry-leading platform to power the first satellite broadband implementations in Uzbekistan

GERMANTOWN, Md., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, today announced that "UZ-SAT", JV LLC (UZ-SAT), a joint venture among "Uzbektelecom" JSC, "Satellin Group" LLC and private enterprise in the Uzbekistan Republic, has chosen the Hughes JUPITER™ System ground platform to power satellite solutions to help close the digital divide. UZ-SAT will employ JUPITER System gateways and terminals to bring broadband connectivity over geostationary satellites in the region to remote and rural parts of the country for the first time.

"This is a pivotal moment as we initiate satellite broadband service and bring internet access to communities throughout Uzbekistan beyond the reach of cable and fiber," said Bakhrom Azimov, CEO of UZ-SAT. "When it came time to choose a ground system supplier to help fulfill our ambitions, we looked for experience and reputation along with excellent technology, and Hughes delivered."

"We value the opportunity to support UZ-SAT in their efforts to connect the unconnected across Uzbekistan with satellite broadband," said Ramesh Ramaswamy, executive vice president and general manager, International Division, EchoStar. "We look forward to working together with UZ-SAT to enable enterprise networks, connect communities and help mobile operators extend their networks so more Uzbekistanis can access the advantages of connectivity."

The de facto standard for satellite implementations, the Hughes JUPITER System operates on more than 75 satellites globally to enable multiple services, including consumer internet, enterprise networking, cellular backhaul and community Wi-Fi hotspots. System features include private cloud-delivered network management, dynamic traffic load balancing across gateways and data centers, and smart software for orchestration and management – all to meet operator needs for high performance and scalability.

About Hughes

Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, HughesNet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports approximately half a million enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About UZ-SAT

"UZ-SAT" JV LLC (UZ-SAT) is a joint venture between "Uzbektelecom" JSC, "Satellin Group" LLC and "Neotech" LLC, established in 2021 as the first National Broadband Satellite Service Provider in the Republic of Uzbekistan. With its own VSAT network, UZ-SAT provides fixed and mobile satellite services, expanding connectivity throughout Uzbekistan. UZ-SAT supports government initiatives and agencies to help bridge the digital divide and delivers corporate networks and networking solutions for banks, schools, hospitals, mobile vehicles, trains and airplanes, among other markets. For more information, visit https://uzsat.uz/.

