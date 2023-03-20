Newgen Announces 'Newgen OmniDocs Connector' on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Newgen's customers can now benefit from the extensive capabilities of OmniDocs Platform

MCLEAN, Va., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of low code-based digital transformation platform , NewgenONE, today announced that it has launched Newgen OmniDocs Connector on Salesforce AppExchange. This empowers customers to make the most of their Salesforce investments.

Integrated directly with Salesforce, Newgen OmniDocs Connector is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000HwcVGUAZ&tab=e .

Newgen OmniDocs Contextual Content Services Platform seamlessly integrates with Salesforce Sales Cloud, allowing users to manage, control, share, and utilize organizational content. Using Newgen OmniDocs Connector, enterprises can improve efficiencies by bridging content silos, gaining unified access to content, and making users contextually aware while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Comments on the News

"Business Users typically spend significant time and effort searching for relevant content and managing it. The integration will allow the users to leverage the robust capabilities of Newgen OmniDocs platform to manage the document lifecycle, from creation to disposition, facilitate collaboration between users, and ensure security and compliance. This will enable enterprises to focus on accelerating customer acquisition while enhancing employee efficiency and reducing costs," said Rajvinder Singh Kohli , SVP at Newgen Software.

"Newgen OmniDocs Connector is a welcome addition to AppExchange, allowing customers to manage, control, share, and utilize organizational content to improve efficiencies. AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs," said David Lee , Vice President or Product Management, AppExchange.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 11 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation , content services , communication management , and AI/ML capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries, Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com

