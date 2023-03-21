Cesium Announces Cesium for Omniverse in Collaboration with NVIDIA

PHILADELPHIA, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D geospatial software company Cesium announces the release of "Cesium for Omniverse," an extension that enables 3D geospatial capability for NVIDIA Omniverse , a real-time 3D graphics collaboration development platform. Cesium for Omniverse is free and open source under the Apache 2.0 License.

NVIDIA Omniverse is used to connect, build, and operate industrial metaverse applications such as digital twin simulations. Cesium for Omniverse works with Omniverse Kit-based applications, such as Omniverse USD Composer (formerly Create), a reference application for large-scale world building and advanced 3D scene composition for Universal Scene Description (USD)-based workflows, and Omniverse Code, an integrated development environment for developers. Cesium for Omniverse enables developers to create metaverses in precise geospatial context and stream massive real-word 3D content to their applications and simulations.

"The core of Cesium has always been to innovate at the interaction of computer graphics and geospatial by applying graphics techniques to 3D geospatial challenges," said Cesium CEO Patrick Cozzi. "Since I entered the graphics field 20 years ago, I've watched NVIDIA's work with intent, and we believe there is a bright future at the intersection of NVIDIA Omniverse and Cesium."

Cesium for Omniverse has already been used to simulate Cape Canaveral launch operations in a demo created by Cesium, Epic Games, NVIDIA, and the U.S. Space Force for the Spaceport Integrated Operations Center.

Cesium for Omniverse includes support for 3D Tiles, the OGC community standard created by Cesium, and integration with Cesium ion to stream 3D geospatial content to the web.

"Ingesting vast amounts of real-world geospatial data into virtual worlds is fundamental to building physically accurate industrial metaverse applications and digital twins," said Rev Lebaredian, vice president of Omniverse and simulation technology at NVIDIA. "Geospatial data provides contextual information, spatial relationships and real-time monitoring capabilities — critical for the simulation of real-world environments — and Cesium's new Omniverse extension will provide leading geospatial technologies to the industrial metaverse community."

Cesium for Omniverse is Cesium's fifth runtime engine, joining open source CesiumJS, and the open source plugins Cesium for Unreal, Cesium for Unity, and Cesium for O3DE.

About Cesium - 3D Geospatial for the Metaverse

Cesium is the open 3D geospatial platform for the metaverse. Cesium created 3D Tiles, the open standard for streaming massive 3D geospatial data. With offerings like the open source Cesium for Unreal and Cesium for Unity plugins, we're empowering creators to build digitized worlds with real-world data at scale.

