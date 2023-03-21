Deep 6 AI Appoints Tim Keliher as Chief Revenue Officer

PASADENA, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep 6 AI, the leader in clinical trial acceleration software, announced Tim Keliher is joining the company as Chief Revenue Officer.

Deep 6 AI, the leader in clinical trial acceleration software (PRNewswire)

Keliher joins Deep 6 AI with 25 years of experience bringing novel technologies and business models to healthcare. Most recently, he served as the Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales at TriNetX, where, as one its earliest employees, Tim spent nine years building out its global site network, setting up valuable partnerships with industry and designing and scaling TriNetX's RWD / RWE program. Prior to that, Tim held business development roles at a variety of companies in the life sciences, pharmaceutical and biopharma industry.

"We're very excited to have Tim on board," said Wout Brusselaers, CEO of Deep 6 AI. "Over the past few years we have built out a first-rate network of leading academic medical centers. Tim will lead our next phase, connecting these sites with life sciences, biotech, and government sponsors to de-risk and accelerate clinical trials."

"I'm extremely excited to be joining Deep 6 AI at this point in the company's growth," said Tim Keliher. "It's incredible technology. I'm looking forward to working with a talented team and shaping new ideas and offerings that should be very exciting to our clients."

Deep 6 AI is the leader in clinical trial acceleration software which connects dozens of leading healthcare organizations and life science companies in a precision research ecosystem to bring life-saving therapies to patients faster. The company applies artificial intelligence to structured and unstructured EHR data to identify the right patients and sites for clinical trials in real time.

