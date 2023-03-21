Progress in New Alzheimer's Therapeutics Based on Biology of Aging Highlighted in Symposium Hosted by Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) at AD/PD™ 2023 International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders

ADDF-funded investigators to showcase research on wide range of drug targets that may one day be combined in precision treatments

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation will host a symposium, "Building the Future: Novel Approaches and Innovations in Alzheimer's Research" at the AD/PD™ 2023 International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders, March 28th through April 1st at the Swedish Exhibition & Congress Centre in Gothenburg, Sweden.

This symposium encompasses two sessions. The first, a roundtable titled "Investments in Innovation: Advancing the Path Forward to New Alzheimer's Treatments," is moderated by Niranjan Bose, Managing Director, Health & Life Sciences at Gates Ventures, and features a discussion on the path forward for the Alzheimer's research field among five global investment organizations – Dementia Discovery Fund, Gates Ventures, EQT Life Sciences, Alzheimer's Research UK (ARUK) and the ADDF.

The second session, "Emerging Solutions: Novel Approaches to Treating Alzheimer's Disease," focuses on the biology of aging and promising drugs in the pipeline that target a host of underlying pathologies that contribute to Alzheimer's disease. It features presentations on research, including novel senolytics and repurposing programs, as well as prevention approaches for Alzheimer's and related dementias.

AD/PD™ will also feature sessions and keynotes from nearly 15 ADDF-funded investigators whose work is informed by the biology of aging, which relies on our understanding of the aging brain to develop a multi-pathway approach to Alzheimer's diagnostics, treatments, and prevention. These diverse approaches reflect the current Alzheimer's pipeline, where 75% of drugs in clinical trials focus on non-amyloid and tau targets according to a recent report.

"We are in the dawn of a new era for Alzheimer's research with a broader consensus on the need to develop multiple therapies informed by the biology of aging because anti-amyloid therapies are only part of the solution. Like other diseases of aging, such as cancer, the holy grail for Alzheimer's treatments will be a combination therapy and precision medicine approach so we can treat each patient's Alzheimer's based on their individual biological pathology," said Dr. Howard Fillit, the ADDF's Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer.

Dr. Fillit will participate in several sessions that speak to these emerging approaches:

" Investments in Innovation: Advancing the Path Forward to New Alzheimer's Treatments " (roundtable) on Wednesday, March 29 at 11:40 CET

" Emerging Solutions: Novel Approaches to Treating Alzheimer's Disease " on Wednesday, March 29 at 12:15 CET

Forum Discussion: "Phase I-III in Alzheimer's Disease: Drug Development and Relevance for Heterogeneity of the Disease" on Thursday, March 30 at 17:25 CET

To view the full program for the 2023 AD/PD™ conference, visit the conference webpage.

About the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation

Founded in 1998 by Leonard A. and Ronald S. Lauder, the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation is dedicated to rapidly accelerating the discovery of drugs to prevent, treat and cure Alzheimer's disease. The ADDF is the only public charity solely focused on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer's, employing a venture philanthropy model to support research in academia and the biotech industry. Through the generosity of its donors, the ADDF has awarded over $250 million to fund more than 720 Alzheimer's drug discovery and biomarker programs and clinical trials in 19 countries. To learn more, please visit: http://www.alzdiscovery.org

