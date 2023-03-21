Robooter to Showcases Multiple Products at Naidex Under the Theme of "Reboot Your Life"

SHANGHAI, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robooter will showcase a lineup of products at Naidex 2023, an international healthcare and rehabilitation exhibition held in Birmingham, UK from March 22 to March 23, 2023. Robooter's booth will be located at No. D71, Hall 20 of the International Convention Centre (ICC), Birmingham. Robooter is participating in the UK exhibition for the first time, marking the brand's official entrance into the UK wheelchair market, and introducing an innovative, intelligent, and safe way of mobility.

Robooter in Naidex Expo 2023 (PRNewswire)

Highlights of the product lineup include:

Robooter X40: an intelligent mobility scooter makes us experiencing the freedom and independence

Robooter X40, a high-value mobility scooter, not only brightens up but also lends intelligence and meaning to the lives of seniors and persons with lower limb disabilities by expanding their social radius. With two intelligent core technologies, safe assisted driving and core motion control, the solution, based on "safety-first", creates a more powerful and superior intelligent experience, drawing the attention of numerous exhibitors.

Robooter E40: a comfortable electric wheelchair that delivers the ultimate user experience.

Robooter E40, the latest intelligent lightweight electric wheelchair in the Robooter series, enables information sharing and device interconnection between riders and their caregivers by integrating multiple internet elements and an intelligent concept into its design. The solution also features ergonomics, a backrest, streamlined linkage, folded structure, as well as exclusive multi-functional compartmentalized backpacks and net pockets with ample storage space, alongside a removable lithium battery that is easy to replace and charge anytime. It also comes equipped with a headlamp that lights up when touched to ensure safe travel at night.

Robooter plans to continue its commitment to empowering the travel assistance sector with technology by expanding its dealer network with a focus on meeting the expectations of seniors and individuals with lower limb disabilities.

About Robooter

Robooter is a leading and innovative manufacturer and supplier of electric wheelchairs dedicated to creating a better life for the disabled community and the elders. Since its founding in 2016, the company has continuously led a technological revolution in the travel assistance sector by developing a series of products, including wheelchairs, mobility aids, and living aids, with the aim of bringing smarter, safer travel assistance solutions to everyone in need. For more information, please visit www.robooter.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Robooter