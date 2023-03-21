Online retailer recognizes the unique challenges of motherhood, particularly for single parents, including increased time, financial and societal pressures

SEATTLE, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half of women report buying themselves a gift for Mother's Day, and this percentage is likely even greater for single-parent households.1 Today, on National Single Parent Day, online retailer Zulily® announced they are surprising 1,000 moms, including 500 single moms, with a Mother's Day gift this year. The gift is in collaboration with actress and mom of two Busy Philipps ("Freaks and Geeks," "Busy Tonight," and "Girls5eva"), who co-parents her children.

Zulily & Busy Philipps Surprise 1,000 Moms This Mother's Day to Recognize All That They Do

There are 85 million moms in the U.S. who are under a lot of pressure. Their to-do lists are endless, they're required to maximize budgets amidst record-high inflation, and they're navigating a general increase in societal pressures. The invisible load, defined as the behind-the-scenes work that goes into being a mom, is real – especially for the estimated 7.8 million mother-only households in the U.S.2 who carry the weight of the family, solo.

Earlier this month, Zulily launched For All Moms (FAM) Gifting Advisor – a first-of-its-kind text service designed to help shoppers find the perfect gift for everyone who wears the 'mom' mantle in today's modern family structure: partners, grandparents, siblings, friends, and beyond. Recognizing most moms buy their own Mother's Day gift, Zulily is treating 1,000 moms that said they were shopping for themselves this Mother's Day when they signed up for Zulily's FAM Gifting Advisor.

To provide an opportunity for these moms to do some fun shopping for something they love from their favorite brands, and treat themselves, 500 single moms will receive a $100 Zulily gift card, and 500 non-single moms will receive a $50 Zulily gift card in the coming weeks – a gift totaling $75,000 to the mom community.

The Unique Pressures on Single Mothers

While all parents face economic and time pressures, single mothers are uniquely challenged as they are often the sole breadwinners and wear all the "hats" needed to run a household and parent. Without the ability to divide and conquer easily, single mothers face even more pressure and mom guilt.

Single moms are also hit hardest when it comes to financial pressures. According to Zulily's recently published The State of Motherhood Report , 37% of single moms have reduced their discretionary spend by greater than 50% and worry about common financial stressors, including paying bills (39%), inflation and rising costs of goods and services (27%), saving for the future (19%), balancing necessities with discretionary spending (9%) and job security (5%).

Now more than ever, there is a requirement to maximize budgets as the majority (92%) of moms say that inflation has impacted their household spending, with financial tradeoffs and essentials being most impacted.

Zulily's report found that – on top of the financial pressures and wearing many hats – single mothers reported feeling significant time pressures to get everything checked off their to-do lists (28%) and spend time with their children (21%), while managing mom guilt.

"We first partnered with Busy Philipps to alleviate some stressors in shopping for Mother's Day. But we wanted to do more and ensure all those who mother are treated to something special, especially single moms who often get overlooked this time of year," said Denise Jaeschke, Chief Marketing Officer at Zulily. "The mom mantle has broadened as the role of motherhood has evolved. Part of this shift comes from the increase in non-traditional family structures and customized parenting approaches, such as single or co-parenting. Zulily and Busy appreciate the importance of making sure all moms are recognized and celebrated all year long, but especially on Mother's Day."

Fun is part of the deal at Zulily, which is why the company launched For All Moms (FAM) Gifting Advisor, inviting shoppers to find fool-proof gifts for all the moms in their lives through a fun, personalized and mobile-friendly experience. Those shopping for Mother's Day gifts can visit here to sign-up for SMS texts and receive a curated gift list to make it easier to shop or find something special for themselves and others – all at an incredible deal.

Zulily's FAM Gifting Advisor is now live through April 18.

Methodology

Findings are based on a Pollfish survey of over 1,200 U.S. based parents above the ages of 25, with children in the household. The survey was fielded in January 2023.

