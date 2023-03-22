Biosion bispecific antibody therapies to be featured at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting 2023

Biosion bispecific antibody therapies to be featured at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting 2023

NEWARK, Del., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosion USA, Inc. (Biosion), a global R&D biotechnology company, today announced the upcoming presentations of non-clinical data from its oncology pipeline, including BSI-507: anti-PD1ⅹanti-PVRIG bispecific antibody and BSI-508: anti-PD1ⅹanti-CD47 bispecific antibody, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting to be held from April 14 to 19, 2023.

BSI-507, a First-in-Class Bispecific Antibody Targeting PD1 and PVRIG for Cancer Immunotherapy

BSI-507, a first-in-class anti-PD1ⅹanti-PVRIG bispecific antibody, discovered through Biosion's H³ antibody discovery platform, is able to block both PD-1 and PVRIG pathways to enhance reversal of T cell inhibition. BSI-507 demonstrates favorable biophysical and functional characteristics, supporting the initiation of development activities including manufacturing and IND-enabling studies.

More details:https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10828/presentation/3434

BSI-508, a Novel Bispecific Fusion Molecule Targeting PD1 and CD47 for Cancer Immunotherapy

BSI-508 is a novel anti-PD1ⅹanti-CD47 bispecific fusion molecule combining both T-cell activation and macrophage mediated phagocytosis together for superior tumor killing. BSI-508 was discovered through Biosion's H³ antibody discovery platform. BSI-508 demonstrates favorable biophysical and functional characteristics, supporting the initiation of development activities including manufacturing and IND-enabling studies.

More details:https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10828/presentation/3654

About Biosion

Biosion is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing antibody-based therapies to improve patient outcomes for the treatment of immune and oncologic diseases. Established in 2017, Biosion has built a pipeline of innovative biologics through its internally derived proprietary technologies including the H³ antibody discovery platform, SynTracer® high-throughput endocytosis platform, and Flexibody™ bispecific platform. Biosion's lead asset, BSI-045B (anti-TSLP mAb), is currently in phase-II for severe asthma and phase-I for atopic dermatitis. Biosion and partners have plans to progress the immune-oncology and antibody drug conjugate-based portfolio into clinical trials for oncology indications over the next year. Biosion has operations in the US, Australia, and China. To learn more about Biosion, please go to www.biosion.com

View original content:

SOURCE Biosion, Inc.