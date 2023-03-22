ClassPass Partners with Breethe to Holistically & Mindfully Support Employee Well-being with Personalized Wellness Resources

ClassPass Corporate members will receive access to the global meditation and mental wellness app, Breethe, in addition to the ClassPass benefits included in the employee fitness and wellness program

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassPass the leading fitness and wellness membership, today announced a partnership with Breethe, the global meditation and mental wellness app, and its ClassPass Corporate Wellness Program. This partnership gives employers offering ClassPass as their employee fitness and wellness benefit an additional way to support the well-being of their team members by providing one-year of access to Breethe's mindfulness, sleep and self-care tools.

"Employee wellness isn't one size fits all," said Cate Donovan, Senior Director of the Corporate Wellness Program at ClassPass. "Wellness to someone may mean a heart-pounding workout class, while someone else might experience wellness with a massage or calming meditation session. We are excited to partner with Breethe to give our corporate partners and their employees additional resources and tools to experience wellness wherever, whenever and in whatever way that means for them."

With over 12 million downloads, Breethe's personalized and expert-created practices and programs, including guided meditations, hypnotherapy, sleep stories, relaxing music, sound therapy, breathwork and more, seamlessly fit into daily life and help quiet the mind and calm the body.

According to the Mindbody Wellness Index, 78% of consumers say wellness is more important than ever, and 46% of those who are working or searching for work indicate that corporate wellness programs are important when choosing an employer. With professionals placing higher emphasis on improving their overall wellness, the ClassPass Corporate Wellness Program is committed to offering professionals flexibility and the ability to choose just how they would like to experience wellness.

"The discussion surrounding mental health — specifically, mental health and well-being at work — has never been more prevalent or more important," said Garner Bornstein, co-founder and CEO of Breethe. "We have always believed mental and physical health are interrelated. When we consider employee well-being from a holistic perspective, we're truly on the road to healthier and happier workplaces, and that's exactly why a ClassPass Corporate and Breethe collaboration is such a strategic and natural union."

For more information on this partnership and to learn how ClassPass is transforming corporate wellness benefits, visit: https://classpass.com/corporate-wellness

About ClassPass

ClassPass is revolutionizing the fitness and wellness industry by bringing together the world's best classes and experiences into one app. Founded in 2013 and acquired by leading wellness technology platform, Mindbody, in 2021, ClassPass connects members to millions of classes and experiences in 30 countries around the globe while working directly with businesses to merchandise their excess inventory, find new customers and generate new streams of revenue. With tens of thousands of fitness studios, gyms, and spas in the ClassPass network, members can use ClassPass to choose from a broad range of options including workout classes such as strength training, yoga, Pilates, and boxing and spa treatments such as massage, acupuncture, manicures and more. Additionally, ClassPass is now available as a wellness benefit with the world's leading employers. Learn more at http://classpass.com.

About ClassPass Corporate

The ClassPass Corporate Wellness Program empowers employees to define how they take care of themselves with flexible fitness and wellness benefits provided by the world's largest network of top-rated gyms, fitness studios, salons and spas. Employers receive access to personalized dashboards, customized programming, dedicated marketing materials and more, while employees receive access to thousands of classes and appointments around the world. The result? A happy and healthy work environment inside, and outside the office.

About Breethe

Breethe helps people find mental wellness through guided audio meditations, masterclasses and programs, hypnotherapy, music for every mood, informative talks and bedtime stories. Offering new content daily and with personalized recommendations on how to cope with real-life challenges, such as sleep difficulty, work stress and relationship issues, Breethe helps people overcome anxiety, insomnia and stress. Available in English (iOS and Android) and in Spanish (iOS). Users can subscribe via Apple iOS or Android apps, or by visiting breethe.com.

